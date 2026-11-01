Quad unveils AI, minerals and maritime plans

Atlanta [US], November 1 (ANI): India and its Quad partners on Saturday outlined plans for more than USD 85 million in assistance to expand access to trusted Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the Indo-Pacific, alongside a US commitment of USD 10 million for critical minerals recycling facilities in India and Southeast Asia.

The four nations further unveiled a business leaders’ forum, measures to identify semiconductor supply chain vulnerabilities and new maritime cooperation activities. They vowed to dismantle cyber scam networks and voiced concern over economic coercion and export restrictions.

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The announcements followed a meeting in Atlanta involving External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

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Their joint statement set out initiatives covering economic security, technology, maritime cooperation and disaster response. A separate Japanese readout provided further details of discussions on regional tensions and North Korea.

The ministers indicated their readiness to channel more than USD 85 million in technical and financial support towards expanding access to trusted technology, including through the Quad SI Accelerator.

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The release employed the term "Super Intelligence", accompanied by a footnote clarifying that it denotes artificial intelligence in Australia, India and Japan. It underscored the significance of this technology and initiatives such as Pax Silica for future economic growth.

The statement did not specify individual country contributions or the manner in which the assistance would be allocated.

The partners will initiate work to identify semiconductor and AI supply chain chokepoints before they cause disruptions. They emphasised the need for secure and reliable supplies of advanced semiconductors and AI hardware.

Priority countries will be identified for collaboration on 5G, 6G, Open Radio Access Networks and AI-enabled radio access networks. The agenda encompasses building a pipeline of trusted 5G projects and examining further cooperation on AI-enabled networks.

Efforts will continue to align digital identity standards to facilitate public-private sector collaboration. Senior Quad cyber officials met this month and committed to sustained support for a trusted and resilient cybersecurity environment.

The ministers welcomed the US pledge of USD 10 million to advance infrastructure and facilities in India and ASEAN nations for recovering critical minerals from waste.

The four countries are pursuing the recovery of minerals from discarded electronics and scrap to lessen dependence on any single source. They welcomed private investment in waste collection networks, processing plants and refineries.

They will examine ways to ease export and import procedures for recyclable materials crossing borders, while reinforcing existing regulatory frameworks.

The ministers expressed "grave concerns regarding economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions". They further criticised non-market policies and practices that generate overcapacity and disrupt supply chains in vital industries. The joint release refrained from naming any country in that section.

The first Quad Business Leaders’ Forum will bring together industry leaders, government representatives and policy specialists to bolster commercial linkages and facilitate deals in priority sectors.

Quad export credit agencies will meet in Tokyo on November 18 to explore avenues for practical cooperation.

The partners reviewed the first Quad Fuel Security Forum, convened in September. Discussions addressed the strengthening of strategic petroleum reserves and fuel stockholdings among the four countries.

They are collaborating with Fiji on infrastructure modernisation at the ports of Suva, Lautoka and Rokobili. The US Millennium Challenge Corporation is backing a port development framework, while Australia is evaluating the viability of a new transhipment port facility.

Quad nations have delivered more than 2,000 infrastructure fellowships spanning the Pacific, Southeast Asia and South Asia.

They are also advancing trusted, high-speed undersea cable routes featuring alternative linkages and sharing best practices to maintain network security and resilience.

The ministers highlighted the need to safeguard navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, in line with international law as embodied in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

They stressed the importance of uninterrupted commerce, energy security and safe transit for crews and vessels without tolls.

The second Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer mission sailed from Chennai to Perth between September 25 and October 7. Representatives of all four countries travelled aboard an Indian Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel to enhance cooperation against unlawful maritime activities.

The partners intend to conduct their inaugural exercise under the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration initiative at Sea Dragon 2027.

A first Quad Maritime Domain Awareness Track 1.5 Symposium is scheduled for early 2027 under the Maritime Training Initiative, or MAITRI. Regional partners will examine surveillance methods, technology and information sharing.

Japan noted that the ministers discussed the East China Sea, South China Sea and Middle East. Motegi rejected unilateral efforts to alter the status quo by force or coercion.

He further stressed North Korea’s complete denuclearisation and the imperative to counter malicious cyber activities. He expressed appreciation to India, Australia and the United States for their support towards an immediate resolution of the abductions issue.

The ministers condemned criminal groups engaged in human trafficking and forcing individuals to conduct online scams. They observed that these networks extract tens of billions of dollars each year from citizens of the four countries.

The partners resolved to dismantle these operations and ensure that transnational criminal groups and their leaders are held accountable.

The ministers extended condolences for the loss of life in Nepal’s August 26 flash floods. They acknowledged India’s leading role as the first responder and the substantial assistance extended by all Quad countries.

Australia, Japan and the United States will send observers to India’s annual joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise in November.

The partners also noted progress on standard operating procedures for the Indo-Pacific Logistics Network during a September tabletop exercise hosted by Japan’s Defence Ministry. Additional logistics cooperation is envisaged at the next Rim of the Pacific exercise.

The Atlanta meeting took place on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and lasted approximately 40 minutes, according to Japan. It was the third Quad ministerial meeting this year, following talks in May and July. The ministers looked forward to a leaders’ summit and another ministerial meeting.

The critical minerals framework and maritime surveillance initiative were announced in May 2026. The export credit agencies’ cooperation builds on a 2024 memorandum. (ANI)

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