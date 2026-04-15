"Quite nice!!!": Trump slams "Radical Left Lunatics" over AI image of Jesus embracing him

Washington, DC [US], April 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has reignited a viral controversy by resharing an AI-generated image depicting him being embraced by Jesus Christ.

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He shared a screenshot of the depiction on Truth Social, which once again targets his political rivals in the wake of intensifying regional tensions and domestic debates over the role of faith in leadership.

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The image features a solemn-looking President Trump at a podium, with a hand placed on his shoulder by a traditional representation of Jesus. Accompanying the visual was a caption that blended his signature political rhetoric with spiritual undertones.

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"The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!" President DJT

The image was originally shared on X by an account titled "Irish for Trump," accompanied by a caption stating: "I was never a very religious man... but doesn't it seem, with all these satanic, demonic, child-sacrificing monsters being exposed... that God might be playing his Trump card!"

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Embracing the sentiment, the President shared a screenshot of the depiction on Truth Social and remarked, "The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice."

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/116408742801619405

This latest post surfaced less than 48 hours after the President was compelled to withdraw a separate image that portrayed him as a Christ-like figure.

In a rare move for the characteristically defiant leader, the previous post was removed following intense criticism from both political opponents and his own supporters.

Attempting to clarify that earlier post, Trump told reporters, "I thought it was me as a doctor," adding that "Only the fake news could come up with that."

Addressing his decision to delete the content, he explained, "Normally, I don't like doing that, but I didn't want anybody to be confused. People were confused."

The President's increasing reliance on religious motifs coincides with a deepening divide between the White House and the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV, the American-born head of the Catholic Church, has emerged as a prominent critic of the ongoing US military involvement in Iran.

In response to the Pontiff's stance, Trump recently lashed out at the religious leader, describing him as "terrible" and "weak" regarding his approach to crime and international relations.

Pope Leo has met these attacks with a measured response.

Whilst avoiding direct mention of any specific administration, the Pontiff cautioned against the dangers of democracies descending into "majoritarian tyranny" and reaffirmed his commitment to opposing the conflict in Iran. (ANI)

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