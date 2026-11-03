Ramaswamy makes final election-eve push in Ohio Governor race as poll shows Democrat Amy Acton ahead

Ohio [US], November 3 (ANI): Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy made a final campaign push across Ohio on Election Eve of the 2026 US Midterms, urging voters to back his bid for governor, even as polls showed Democratic candidate Amy Acton leading him by 7.9 percentage points in the race.

Campaigning in Toledo and Cleveland, Ramaswamy focused on property tax cuts, lower electricity bills, law enforcement and tackling crime, presenting the election as a choice between what he described as "common sense" and "crazy" policies.

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Addressing supporters in Toledo, Ramaswamy said, "Slash property taxes quickly. Restore the rule of law on our streets. Cut electric bills by producing more energy. This isn’t right vs. left; It’s right vs. wrong. It’s common sense vs. crazy. That’s the choice tomorrow."

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He also highlighted the stakes of the election for Ohio residents, saying, "12 million Ohioans are depending on what happens tomorrow night. The next governor faces tough tasks on property taxes, prosecuting fraud, locking up criminals, and healthcare affordability. The consequences are serious; this is what’s at stake."

At a campaign event in Cleveland, Ramaswamy reiterated his promises on taxation, energy costs and public safety.

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"We’re going to slash your property taxes, slash your electric bills, and crush crime regardless of your party or who you vote for. Thank you for the warm Election Eve welcome in Cleveland tonight!" he said in a post on X.

Earlier, Ramaswamy had sought to frame the gubernatorial contest as a choice between competing political ideologies, writing on X, "This isn’t a choice between Republicans and your parents’ version of the Democrat Party. It’s between common sense & crazy policies. Socialism is spreading & we must reject it in Ohio."

US Vice President JD Vance also campaigned for Ramaswamy in Cleveland, urging voters to support the Republican candidate and Jon Husted, who is the Republican candidate for the Senate race, ahead of election day.

Recalling his upbringing in Ohio, Vance said, "I was raised by a union steel worker right here in Ohio by a man who voted for Democrats his entire life, but the Democrats today look nothing like they did a few decades ago. They're more extreme, they're weak on crime and the southern border, they're more socialist, and they're flat-out wrong for Ohio."

"If you want elected leaders who fight for workers, support lower taxes, and stand up for common-sense values then get out and vote for Vivek Ramaswamy and Jon Husted at the ballot box tomorrow," he added.

However, the latest Atlas Polls survey indicates a lead for Democratic candidate Amy Acton in the Ohio gubernatorial contest. According to the poll, Acton is at 51.8 per cent, while Ramaswamy is at 43.9 per cent, giving the Democratic candidate a 7.9 percentage-point advantage.

The same poll also showed Democratic candidate Sherrod Brown leading Republican incumbent Jon Husted by 7.5 percentage points in the Ohio US Senate race. Brown stood at 51.4 per cent, compared with Husted's 43.9 per cent.

Ohio is among the gubernatorial contests being closely watched in the November 3 elections.

36 governorships are up for election, with competitive races concentrated in presidential battleground states including Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Nevada, alongside Ohio.

The state, which US President Donald Trump turned solidly Republican during his presidential bids, could once again emerge as a competitive political battleground, with polling suggesting a potentially closer contest.

The Ohio races are also unfolding amid a wider battle for control of Congress, with all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats scheduled for elections on November 3.

Meanwhile, Democrats have shown strength in the final days before the midterm elections, with New York Times/Siena University polls indicating Democratic candidates leading in five Republican-held Senate battleground states -- Texas, Kansas, Maine, Ohio and Alaska -- while the contest in Iowa remains virtually tied. Democrats are also leading in Michigan, where the party currently holds the Senate seat. (ANI)

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