"Rats in sewer pipe": US Treasury chief Bessent slams Iranian leadership, says 'World has turned against Tehran'

Washington [US], May 2 (ANI): Calling Iranian leadership "rats in a sewer pipe", US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday (local time) said those governing in Tehran are unaware about the ground realities adding that international community has turned up against them.

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Asserting that US has complete control over Strait of Hormuz, the world's most crucial oil chokepoint, he said that a blockade will continue till a 'Freedom of Navigation' is achieved which was prior to February 27.

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"It is very difficult for rats in a sewer pipe to know what's going on in the outside world. Some color for the Iranian Leadership as they literally sit in the dark: 1. The United States has complete control of the Strait of Hormuz. 2. There is a hard currency, i.e. U.S. dollar, shortage. 3. Food and gasoline rationing are in place. 4. The entire international community has turned against you. 5. The BLOCKADE will continue, until there is pre-February 27 Freedom of Navigation," Bessent wrote on X while reacting to a report which claims that US Navy's blockade has put a dent on Tehran's strategy in the region.

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Responding to Bessent's remark, Iranian Embassy in South Africa said, "Everyone knows that you and your pedophile boss lost the war, and those pathetic noises you make come from pain, not victory. You lost both on the battlefield and in cyberspace. Idiot."

Everyone knows that you and your pedophile boss lost the war, and those pathetic noises you make come from pain, not victory. You lost both on the battlefield and in cyberspace. Idiot https://t.co/HpKEBl6r1X — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) May 1, 2026

On April 13, the United States imposed a naval blockade on Iran following the failure of the Islamabad Talks to end the war.

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The US Treasury Department on Friday warned shipping companies and maritime operators of potential sanctions if they make payments to Iran for safe passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

According to an advisory issued by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), it is aware of Iranian threats to shipping and alleged demands for "toll" payments in exchange for safe passage through the strategically important waterway. (ANI)

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