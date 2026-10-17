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Home / United States / "Reflects broader, troubling trends": US India Caucus co-chairs condemn alleged Hindu temple attack plot, demand probe as 'potential hate crime'

"Reflects broader, troubling trends": US India Caucus co-chairs condemn alleged Hindu temple attack plot, demand probe as 'potential hate crime'

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ANI
Updated At : 08:10 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], October 17 (ANI): Co-Chairs of the US India Caucus, Ro Khanna and Rich McCormick, on Friday (local time) condemned the attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, and urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to take action against what they described as “growing threats and hostility directed at Hindu Americans and Indian Americans.”

A 19-year-old, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, was arrested for allegedly making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon after he allegedly plotted a mass shooting targeting the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora, near Chicago.

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Ro Khanna and Rich McCormick demanded that the DOJ and the FBI investigate the case as “a potential federal hate crime and bring all charges supported by the evidence,” and determine whether anyone encouraged, assisted, or coordinated with the defendant, online or offline.

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In a letter to DOJ Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel, the Congressmen said that the incident “reflects broader, troubling trends.”

Citing FBI data, they said there was an increase in reported hate crimes targeting Sikh, Hindu, and Buddhist communities in 2025.

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“The Centre for the Study of Organised Hate found that anti-South Asian hate posts on X rose roughly 240 per cent between January 2024 and June 2026. In the Carnegie Endowment's 2026 survey, one in four Indian American adults reported being called a slur since the start of 2025. The attempted attack in Aurora underscores the very real danger posed by this rising hostility,” the letter read.

They called for sharing “timely threat information with state and local law enforcement and with Hindu temples, Sikh gurdwaras, and other South Asian houses of worship, and offer them protective resources.”

“Brief the Caucus on threats facing Hindu Americans and Indian Americans and the steps the Department and FBI are taking to address them,” they demanded.

Earlier, US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi revealed that he and his family were worshipping at the temple when the attack was attempted, stating, "My family and I were worshipping at our Hindu temple in Aurora on Sunday when a white supremacist attempted a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans. I'm grateful to those who helped prevent a tragedy, but we must come together to confront the hatred that put so many innocent lives at risk."

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also expressed deep concern over the incident.

Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "This is obviously a matter of deep concern for us. At the same time, it is something that shows or highlights the increasing cases of hate crimes and racial discrimination against the Indian communities in the United States.”

Jaiswal further noted, "We have taken note of the action that the US law enforcement authorities have undertaken once this incident happened, but we call on the United States side to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in the country."

The accused was arrested on October 11, and according to investigators and local police departments, authorities were alerted that day by a colleague who flagged suspicious electronic communications.

Investigators subsequently recovered a document outlining the attack plan, alongside firearms, hundreds of rounds of rifle ammunition, tactical equipment, body armour and a manifesto titled, "Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto)", expressing white supremacist views.

Prosecutors alleged that the accused openly identified as a white supremacist and expressed an eagerness to kill Indian people. These allegations remain subject to judicial proceedings and are yet to be proven in court. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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