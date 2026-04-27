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Home / United States / 'Religious thing': Trump claims 'anti-Christian' bias behind White House Correspondents' dinner shooting

'Religious thing': Trump claims 'anti-Christian' bias behind White House Correspondents' dinner shooting

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ANI
Updated At : 05:00 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], April 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday described the suspect involved in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting as driven by "strongly anti-Christian" motives, citing early assessments and the individual's alleged manifesto.

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"He had a lot of hatred in his heart for quite a while, and he just, I don't know. He just, it was a religious thing. It was strongly anti, anti-Christian," Trump told Fox News, pointing to what he described as deep-seated hostility towards Christians.

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The President further added, "The guy is a sick guy, when you read his manifesto. He hates Christians, that's one thing for sure... and I think his sister or his brother actually was complaining about it. They were even complaining to law enforcement. He was a very troubled guy."

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The remarks come after a shooting incident disrupted the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington DC, attended by top political leaders, journalists and officials. Authorities confirmed that President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance were safely evacuated, while a security officer sustained injuries during the response.

Weijia Jiang, President of the White House Correspondents' Association, termed the incident a "harrowing moment" and praised the swift action by the United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies. "We express our deepest gratitude... Their actions protected thousands of guests," she said, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured officer.

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US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said preliminary findings suggest the suspect may have been targeting members of the Trump administration, though the exact motive remains under investigation.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, was taken into custody after allegedly breaching a security checkpoint and firing shots before being subdued.

Meanwhile, Trump also renewed his criticism of NATO, expressing disappointment over what he described as a lack of support. "We spend trillions of dollars on NATO... They can't do it without us," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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