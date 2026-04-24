"Reminds me of post-election violence in Bengal, nation knows who are behind it...": RSS leader Hosabale takes veiled dig at Trinamool Congress

Washington DC [US], April 24 (ANI): Noting that it is a state government's responsibility to have strong law and order, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday took a veiled dig at the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, recalling the post-election violence in the previous election and said the "nation and the world know who is behind it".

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Hosabale, who is in the United States, told ANI in an interview that parties and their cadres should participate in a democratic event like elections in a restrained way and spread the message of democracy, instead of engaging in violent activities.

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"Who is responsible? It is always the responsibility of the government of the day to have a better law and order situation. When elections are held, the parties and their cadres should participate in a democratic event like elections in a restrained way and spread the message of democracy, instead of engaging themselves in violent activities. It reminds me of the post-election violence in the previous elections in Bengal. The nation and the world know who are behind it," he said.

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"So, I think these elements, if they are not learning lessons of democracy, violence is not going to take them anywhere. People will answer them in their own way," he added.

He was asked a question about violence in the Bengal polls.

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RSS had strongly condemned the post-poll violence in West Bengal after 2021 polls, stating that it was "well conspired".

The RSS had alleged that the state machinery "remained mute spectators" during the violence.

The first phase of polling in West Bengal was held on Thursday and the second phase of polling will be held on April 29.

Polling was also held in a single phase in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu with 84.69% and West Bengal (Phase-I) with 91.78% recorded the highest- ever poll-participation since Independence. Previously, the highest poll-participation in Tamil Nadu was 78.29% (2011 GELA) and in West Bengal was 84.72% (2011 GELA) respectively.

West Bengal's Additional Director General of police (Legal) Anand Kumar on Thursday stated that police have made 41 arrests in "specific cases" in connection with the incidents that took place in phase 1 of West Bengal assembly polls.

Supporters of TMC and Hamayun Kabir's AUJP violently clashed with each other, using lathis and stones to attack each other. They also damaged the vehicles standing on the side of the road. The security forces quickly gained control of the situation and dispelled the supporters involved in the violence.

The violence erupted after Humayun Kabir visited the Nowda area on Thursday, where the crude bombs were hurled late on Wednesday night, ahead of the first phase of polling in West Bengal.

Humayun Kabir said that he was "suddenly attacked" by Trinamool Congress supporters in Murshidabad after he visited the Nowda area over the crude bomb incident.

In another incident, BJP candidate from Kumarganj, Subhendu Sarkar, claimed that he was injured and his car was vandalised by TMC workers who attacked him in his Assembly constituency.

Another BJP candidate, Agnimitra Paul's car was vandalised during the first phase of voting in West Bengal's Asansol.

The incident took place in the Rahamatnagar area. Paul said the rear portion of her car was severely damaged after a large stone was allegedly hurled at it while she was seated inside.

In the interview with ANI, Hosabale also said that 99.9% of the Muslims in India are descendants of the Indian origin Hindus and are part and parcel of the society.

He said that there is a need to remove any tensions that emerge due to machinations and political interests.

"The forefathers of Indian Muslims were Indians, they had been Hindus. So, 99.9% of the Muslims in India are descendants of the Indian-origin Hindus. So, we feel and we believe that they are part and parcel of our society. They might have changed their mode of worship and their religion but they have not changed their nationality or civilisational roots," he said.

"This is what we have been conveying. Because of certain other mechanisations and political interests, there have been some tensions on and off and that has to be removed. That is why, a continuous and comprehensive dialogue with the Muslim leadership is also required. That RSS has engaged in in the last few years, in order to remove these misgivings, if at all it is there," he added.

He was asked what Muslims mean for the RSS and the community's perception for the organization.

Asked about the biggest internal security threat for India and RSS' role in fighting it, Hosabale pointed to illegal infiltration from the eastern border and demographic change in some areas.

"Within India, there is a lot of diversity. Playing upon these diversities and putting one against another for political interests, that creates problems. Within this Indian society, illegal infiltration on the eastern border mainly has definitely been considered to be a matter of internal security by governments," he said.

"The demographic change that is taking place has its own tensions in society. Today, it is not too much of a security issue but the change of demography in some sections would definitely create social tensions," he said.

Hosabale said that RSS has been organizing society for the last 100 years, encouraging people to work for the nation and engage in community service.

The RSS General Secretary said that he had attended two conferences in the United States and interacted with various sections of American society, including people of Indian origin and Americans who are in academics and establishment and think tanks.

"I think most of them may not know India and the socio-cultural situations of India, what the various inter-places in society. So, perceptions are made because of... many a time because of misunderstandings, a lack of information and also a lack of communication on the part of people from India. So, I thought it's better to communicate directly with them. Perception side, you know that RSS is a socio-cultural movement of people and it creates volunteers and they engage themselves in the national building activities," he said.

He was asked about the perception around RSS and his public outreach in the United States.

Hosabale said Hudson Institute invited him for New India conference and discussed with him about the RSS.

"I had come for two conferences, one at Stanford University campus - the GSIF, Global Science Innovation Forum. They had also invited me to speak on science, society, and civilisational leadership. So, I thought this was an opportunity to express on behalf of Hindu society and also behalf of the organisation which I represent," he said.

"It's good we could reach out to various sections of American society - both of Indian origin and also Americans who are in academics and establishment, think tanks and so on. I could tell them what the RSS is doing for the last 100 years, we have been organising the society and encouraging the people to work for the nation and to engage themselves in community service...how RSS works and what is its philosophy, I could explain to them," he added. (ANI)

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