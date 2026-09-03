'Rename it to Trump Strait?': Donald Trump pitches new name for Hormuz

Washington DC [US], September 3 (ANI): US President Donald Trump raised the prospect of renaming the Strait of Hormuz to the “Trump Strait”, questioning the designation of the critical waterway in a social media release.

Advertisement

In a statement published on his social media platform, Trump remarked, “Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asserting that the suggested title would be deemed “hotter” than previously, the post concluded with the signature “President DONALD J. TRUMP”, alongside expressions of gratitude towards readers for their attention to his proposal.

These statements surface amid escalated friction concerning the Strait of Hormuz, an essential international petroleum transit corridor that stays positioned at the core of hostilities involving Washington and Tehran.

Advertisement

This renewed combat has once again spread towards American military installations across the area while pulling Washington's Gulf partners further into the half-year war.

Trump had previously cautioned of "much harder and higher" strikes should Iran retaliate against US raids, which Tehran's state media reported claimed 11 lives in the southern and southwestern regions of the country.

The newest phase of hostilities kicked off when Washington struck Iranian positions on Sunday, marking the initial confirmed attacks in multiple weeks, prompting Tehran's units to target American service members in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, alongside unclaimed projectile strikes hitting two oil tankers.

Additional US strikes unfolded on Tuesday, as Iranian state television documented blasts in the nation's southern sector near the Hormuz Strait and upon a Gulf island, alongside reports that American forces targeted an airfield in the southern province of Kerman.

Following six months of warfare, both adversaries remain at a standstill, with Tehran maintaining the closure of the Strait of Hormuz while the United States continues executing a counter-blockade targeting Iranian harbours.

The wider conflict in the Middle East commenced near the end of February via US-Israeli offensives against Iran that resulted in the death of its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A delicate truce between Washington and Tehran subsequently fell apart following assaults directed at commercial vessels within the Hormuz Strait, a passage through which one-fifth of global oil shipments transited prior to the outbreak of war.

Trump's latest suggestion follows prior campaigns concerning geographic titles.

Amid trade disagreements and discussions regarding Canada joining as the 51st US state, Trump previously designated Lake Ontario as “Lake America” via a social media post earlier in the year, though this label failed to supplant the globally accepted name.

That recommendation arose during tariff tensions between Washington and Ottawa regarding economic disadvantages.

Conversely, a separate renaming initiative achieved formal adoption within the United States federal administration.

Following his return to the presidency in January 2025, Trump mandated that federal authorities refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America”, which subsequently featured across official US cartography and administrative records.

This measure encountered pushback from Mexico, with then-President Claudia Sheinbaum stating that while Washington could apply the term to its segment of the continental shelf, the broader international sea would retain the designation of the Gulf of Mexico. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)