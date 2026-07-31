DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / "Replace them with proud American veterans": Trump launches 'Freedom Haulers' initiative against "illegal alien" truck drivers

"Replace them with proud American veterans": Trump launches 'Freedom Haulers' initiative against "illegal alien" truck drivers

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:43 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], July 31 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced a new initiative called 'Freedom Haulers' aimed at recruiting military veterans as truck drivers, as his administration steps up enforcement against immigrant commercial drivers.

Advertisement

Trump made the announcement alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and acting Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling, saying the initiative would remove "illegal alien" truck drivers from US roads and replace them with American veterans.

Advertisement

"Thank you all for being here as we take action to get illegal alien truck drivers off the American roadways. We're doing a very strong movement, and we have had such support for this, and replace them with proud American veterans. And it's about time," Trump said.

Advertisement

According to Fox News, the initiative will expand veterans' eligibility to obtain commercial driver's licenses (CDLs), while the administration has removed thousands of licenses under stricter English-language proficiency requirements.

"President Trump's administration has made our roads safer by taking illegal alien, non-English-speaking truck drivers off America's highways. Now, through the 'Freedom Haulers' initiative, the president is expanding opportunities for our veterans by making it easier to obtain commercial driver's licenses once they conclude their service," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told Fox News Digital.

Advertisement

"By leading a multi-agency process spanning the departments of Transportation, Labor, Veterans Affairs and War, President Trump is bolstering America's trucking industry, which is crucial to strong supply chains, while helping our nation's heroes transition to civilian life with quality, good-paying jobs," Kelly added.

Under the initiative, the US Department of Transportation will expand veterans' eligibility for expedited CDLs by extending the waiver period from 12 months to 24 months after active-duty service. Veterans without experience driving heavy commercial vehicles during their military service will also be offered CDL training.

The Department of Transportation has said it removed more than 24,000 commercial driver's licenses from the nation's highways under stricter enforcement of English-language proficiency requirements. More than 28,000 additional CDLs were cancelled after officials determined they had been improperly issued to noncitizen truck drivers.

The White House has said the initiative is aimed at improving highway safety while strengthening the country's trucking workforce.

As per The Hill, the White House and the departments of Transportation, Defense, Labor and Veterans Affairs are involved in the initiative. The Department of Veterans Affairs has said the GI Bill will cover as much as 100 per cent of CDL tuition at programmes approved by a state approving agency.

Transportation company Werner Enterprises has announced that it will hire 1,400 veterans and veteran spouses as part of the programme, The Hill reported.

Indiana, Wyoming, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Maryland are also slated to join the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Even Exchange Program, which would help military truck drivers transfer their experience to civilian trucking. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts