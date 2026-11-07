Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / United States / Ro Khanna marks Diwali celebration, hailing Democrats' performance in Midterms

Ro Khanna marks Diwali celebration, hailing Democrats' performance in Midterms

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:32 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], November 7 (ANI): Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna marked Diwali celebrations in the United States, hailing Democrats' electoral performance in the 2026 Midterms.

"Good over Bad; Light over Darkness; Knowledge over Ignorance. This Diwali, I will (be) celebrating Nov 3," Ro Khanna wrote on X.

The Democrats swept the polls, winning 254 seats in the House, flipping 44, and they now have 54 seats in the Senate, as they have gained control of Congress.

A Democratic majority in the House would allow the party to intensify congressional scrutiny of US President Donald Trump's administration through investigations and hearings. Control of the Senate would also give Democrats greater influence over legislation and presidential nominations.

Advertisement

Earlier, Trump agreed with Vice President JD Vance's assessment that the war with Iran contributed to the Republican Party's defeat in the 2026 US midterm elections, acknowledging that the conflict drove up gasoline prices in the short term but insisting that military action against Tehran was necessary to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Following the electoral outcome, in a conversation with prominent Indian-American community leader and former Joe Biden administration adviser Ajay Jain Bhoturia, Congressman Khanna lauded the results as a "tsunami," comparing it with poll results in 2008.

He asserted, "It's going to be over 250 seats. We may get as big a majority as we had under Obama in 2008. This is a tsunami. It is a repudiation of Trump."

Advertisement

"People want lower costs. They want this war ended. Why? Because if you end the war, you're going to immediately lower the cost of food, lower the cost of gas, lower the cost of diesel. That's causing home heating to go up," Khanna noted.

Meanwhile, in a post-poll development, top Democratic leaders unleashed a blistering offensive against United States President Donald Trump’s decision to elevate adviser Stephen Miller to White House Chief of Staff, framing the appointment as an "act of vengeance" following the administration's bruising midterm election defeats.

Leading the charge, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna labelled the elevation a deliberate retaliatory strike against immigrant communities who voted heavily against the administration.

Advertisement

"Stephen Miller is the architect of Trump’s rogue immigration policy. Appointing him Chief of Staff is an act of vengeance against the millions of Latinos who came out to call for abolishing ICE," Khanna wrote on social media platform X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts