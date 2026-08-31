DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advocates religious harmony in New York

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advocates religious harmony in New York

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:07 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New York [US], August 30 (ANI): Addressing the "One World One Humanity" event in New York, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday called for global religious harmony, emphasising that while different faiths follow distinct paths and rituals, the core objective of all religions remains the pursuit of truth and divinity.

Advertisement

Speaking to an audience in New York ahead of the RSS centenary celebrations, Bhagwat cautioned against confusing external religious disciplines with the ultimate goal of spiritual realisation.

Advertisement

Bhagwat acknowledged that rituals play an essential role in guiding individuals within a religious discipline, but warned against letting them obscure the broader purpose of faith.

Advertisement

"There are many religions. And in today's world, religions are largely defined by rituals. And to fit in a religion's discipline, and to tread that path to divinity, this discipline of rituals is also necessary... But what for religion is there? It is leading us to truth."

To illustrate how people often get caught up in external forms rather than spiritual truth, Bhagwat offered a simple analogy. "If I indicate something... do you see there that light? It is a little bit different. You will see my finger pointing, and then you will see the light. But if you linger on my finger, you will never see the light. The purpose is defeated."

Advertisement

He noted that the ultimate reality or divinity is known by various names across spiritual traditions, drawing a connection to modern physics by adding that "science nowadays calls it consciousness."

Quoting ancient Hindu scriptures, Bhagwat highlighted that variations in practice are natural due to differing human inclinations and perceptions. He likened diverse spiritual paths to rivers flowing toward the same ocean.

"All water that falls on earth leads to the sea, because there are different tastes. There are many paths; they might be straightforward or crooked, some longer than others, some shorter than others... But all are treading those paths to find divinity, God, whatever you call it."

He stated that this inclusive perspective is foundational to Indian tradition, which Hindu society has striven to preserve throughout its history.

Reflecting on historical challenges, foreign invasions, and the loss of cultural heritage, Bhagwat emphasised the constant need for societal awareness to prevent ideological deflections.

"If we do not keep educating the society, then the deflections, they creep in."

Bhagwat's visit to New York comes ahead of his scheduled address to the Indian diaspora at the "Universal Oneness Celebration" at Madison Square Garden on August 29. The event is being organised as part of programmes marking the RSS centenary year.

The RSS chief arrived in New York on Tuesday as part of a three-nation outreach visit covering the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts