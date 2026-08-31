RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat advocates religious harmony in New York

New York [US], August 30 (ANI): Addressing the "One World One Humanity" event in New York, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday called for global religious harmony, emphasising that while different faiths follow distinct paths and rituals, the core objective of all religions remains the pursuit of truth and divinity.

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Speaking to an audience in New York ahead of the RSS centenary celebrations, Bhagwat cautioned against confusing external religious disciplines with the ultimate goal of spiritual realisation.

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Bhagwat acknowledged that rituals play an essential role in guiding individuals within a religious discipline, but warned against letting them obscure the broader purpose of faith.

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"There are many religions. And in today's world, religions are largely defined by rituals. And to fit in a religion's discipline, and to tread that path to divinity, this discipline of rituals is also necessary... But what for religion is there? It is leading us to truth."

To illustrate how people often get caught up in external forms rather than spiritual truth, Bhagwat offered a simple analogy. "If I indicate something... do you see there that light? It is a little bit different. You will see my finger pointing, and then you will see the light. But if you linger on my finger, you will never see the light. The purpose is defeated."

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He noted that the ultimate reality or divinity is known by various names across spiritual traditions, drawing a connection to modern physics by adding that "science nowadays calls it consciousness."

Quoting ancient Hindu scriptures, Bhagwat highlighted that variations in practice are natural due to differing human inclinations and perceptions. He likened diverse spiritual paths to rivers flowing toward the same ocean.

"All water that falls on earth leads to the sea, because there are different tastes. There are many paths; they might be straightforward or crooked, some longer than others, some shorter than others... But all are treading those paths to find divinity, God, whatever you call it."

He stated that this inclusive perspective is foundational to Indian tradition, which Hindu society has striven to preserve throughout its history.

Reflecting on historical challenges, foreign invasions, and the loss of cultural heritage, Bhagwat emphasised the constant need for societal awareness to prevent ideological deflections.

"If we do not keep educating the society, then the deflections, they creep in."

Bhagwat's visit to New York comes ahead of his scheduled address to the Indian diaspora at the "Universal Oneness Celebration" at Madison Square Garden on August 29. The event is being organised as part of programmes marking the RSS centenary year.

The RSS chief arrived in New York on Tuesday as part of a three-nation outreach visit covering the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. (ANI)

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