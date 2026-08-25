RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in New York on global outreach tour

New York [US], August 25 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in New York on Tuesday on the first leg of his three-nation global outreach tour to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom at the invitation of overseas local organisations as part of its centenary year celebrations.

Advertisement

Upon his arrival, he recieved a cordial welcome with a 'tilak'.

Advertisement

The visit coincides with the RSS's centenary year, during which Bhagwat is expected to interact with members of the Indian diaspora and representatives of local organisations.

Advertisement

Bhagwat will host one of the largest and most diverse community gatherings, the 'Universal Oneness Celebrations,' at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday. The event is organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum. Bhagwat's address at the event is expected to draw significant national and international interest.

The event will mark the traditional observance of the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan with a modern message centred on unity, civic duty, and global harmony.

Advertisement

Organisers said that the gathering will have cultural performances coinciding with the theme of the day. Prominent faith-based speakers will also grace the occasion.

Earlier, RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar, in a post on X, said Bhagwat will visit the US, Canada and the UK from August 25 at the invitation of overseas local associations and organisations.

"Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Sarsanghachalak (Chief) Dr Mohan Bhagwat will be visiting the USA, Canada and the UK from 25th Aug 2026 on the invitation from overseas local associations and organisations. This coincides with the occasion of the ongoing Centenary year of RSS," the post read.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s ( RSS) Sarsanghachalak ( Chief) Dr Mohan Bhagwat ji will be Visiting USA, Canada and UK from 25 th Aug 2026 on the invitation from overseas local associations and organisations. This coincides with the occasion of ongoing Centenary year of RSS. — Sunil Ambekar (@SunilAmbekarM) August 11, 2026

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) hit back at the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) over its latest remarks targeting the RSS, calling the US body "biased" and saying it lacks credibility.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a media briefing, said that the USCIRF has repeatedly made incorrect and provocative statements about India and that such statements should be ignored.

"We all know this is a biased institution. For years, it has made incorrect and provocative statements about India. We should ignore such institutions, as they have their own agendas and lack credibility," Jaiswal said during the briefing.

The MEA's remarks came after USCIRF officials called for sanctions against the RSS and urged the US government not to extend high-level diplomatic courtesies or hold meetings with its leaders.

The latest remarks follow USCIRF's annual report released in March, in which the commission criticised India over alleged religious freedom violations and backed targeted sanctions against individuals and entities, including the RSS and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

India had strongly rejected the report, describing it as a "distorted and selective" portrayal of the country based on what it called "questionable sources and ideological narratives". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)