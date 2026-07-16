Rubio leads first meeting of Economic Diplomacy Action Group to support American companies, bring in investments

Washington DC [US], July 16 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday announced the launch of the first-ever Economic Diplomacy Action Group, saying the initiative would leverage the full strength of the US government to support American companies, create jobs for American workers, and attract investment into the United States.

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Sharing pictures from the meeting in a post on X, he underlined that the action comes under President Trump's leadership to pave way for further strengthening the American economy across all levels.

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He said on X, "Proud to lead the first-ever meeting of the Economic Diplomacy Action Group today. Under President Trump's leadership, we're bringing the full strength of the U.S. government to the table to support American companies, create jobs for American workers, and attract investment into the United States."

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Proud to lead the first-ever meeting of the Economic Diplomacy Action Group today. Under President Trump's leadership, we're bringing the full strength of the U.S. government to the table to support American companies, create jobs for American workers, and attract investment into… pic.twitter.com/KlBADfTLlJ — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 16, 2026

The Economic Diplomacy Action Group's (EDAG) first meeting comes in two years after it was established during the Biden administration, The Hill reported.

The committee, made up of federal agency leaders, will "shape the contours and focus of U.S. economic statecraft to advance U.S. foreign policy priorities," including "American leadership in AI," a State official told The Hill.

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It further noted that Rubio had co-sponsored legislation in Congress that made the framework of what became EDAG in 2019, citing the State Department's website. The Championing American Business through Diplomacy Act of 2019 was passed to "bolster U.S. commercial competitiveness by strengthening U.S. government support of U.S. private sector interests internationally."

Rubio hosting the EDAG's first meeting comes as part of several key Trump 2.0 administration initiatives the Secretary of State is leading.

The Hill underlined how Rubio also took over as acting national security adviser, becoming the first Secretary of State to do so since Henry Kissinger held both roles in 1973.

It noted that Trump made Rubio the acting administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development before the agency was rendered inoperable in 2025. Trump also made Rubio the acting archivist at the National Archives and Records Administration after the previous archivist was fired. Rubio no longer serves in this last role as of February. (ANI)

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