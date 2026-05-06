Rubio says peace deal between Lebanon, Israel "eminently achievable" but "not going to be easy"

Washington DC [US], May 6 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday (local time) stated that a peace agreement between Lebanon and Israel is "eminently achievable" but cautioned that the process would be difficult due to ongoing regional dynamics involving Iran-backed rebel groups.

Advertisement

Addressing a press briefing here, Rubio claimed that the core obstacle to stability between the two countries is the presence and activities of Hezbollah within Lebanese territory. He defended Israeli military action in the southern part of Lebanon, linking it to retaliatory strikes against the actions of the rebel group.

Advertisement

"I think a peace deal between Lebanon and Israel is eminently achievable and should be," Rubio said.

Advertisement

"The problem with Israel and Lebanon is not Israel or Lebanon; it is Hezbollah. Hezbollah operates from inside Lebanese territory; they terrorise and attack Israelis, but they also inflict tremendous damage on the Lebanese people. The reason why Lebanon gets attacked by Israel is because of Hezbollah," he added.

Rubio further said the US hopes to bring Lebanese and Israeli representatives to the negotiating table under American mediation and emphasised the need for a capable Lebanese state and armed forces able to "challenge Hezbollah and disarm them".

Advertisement

Describing Hezbollah as an extension of regional influence, he said the group is "an agent of Iran" and linked other militant organisations in the region to Tehran, including Hamas in Palestine and Houthis in Yemen, adding that these groups contribute to instability across the region.

"Our hope is to engage the Lebanese and Israeli governments under our mediation at the table to achieve this, and that is having Lebanese armed forces and a Lebanese government not just with a willingness but with the capability to begin to challenge Hezbollah and disarm them," the State Secretary said.

"Hamas, Hezbollah, to some extent the Houthis, obviously, and others - behind every one of these groups is Tehran. So, apart from the nuclear weapons, apart from all these other things, these guys are behind all the bad actors. Hezbollah is a wing, an extension of Iranian desire to destabilise the region," he added.

However, he also acknowledged the long-standing nature of the conflict. "It's not going to be easy," he said, noting that tensions have persisted for years.

"We're going to do everything we can to make sure that both sides continue to talk so that progress can be made on some sort of permanent ceasefire that isn't constantly spoiled by Hezbollah and by Hezbollah violence," he added.

Last Month, in a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was extended by three weeks, adding that the United States would work with Lebanon to help it protect itself from Hezbollah.

Trump noted that talks in order to achieve a lasting end to hostilities would be addressed in a direct, in-person meeting between the leaders of the two countries in Washington. However, such high-level talks have not yet taken place.

Israel continues its military operations against Lebanon in the southern part of the country, with Hezbollah also continuing its retaliatory strikes against the Jewish state in the north. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)