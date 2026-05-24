icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / United States / "Rubio visit significant for India-US ties," says Analyst

"Rubio visit significant for India-US ties," says Analyst

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:20 AM May 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], May 24 (ANI): South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India is significant as he came for the Quad meeting.

Advertisement

Kugelman, in a conversation with ANI, said that the fact that Rubio is there to participate in the Quad Summit suggests that the Trump administration continues to be committed to the Quad.

Advertisement

He said, "This is clearly a significant moment for US-India relations... It has been quite some time since an official, a senior as Marco Rubio has visited India... It is important that he is coming to India to participate in this Quad meeting... The fact that Rubio is there to participate in the Quad Summit suggests that the Trump administration continues to be committed to the Quad.

Advertisement

Kugelman hoped that after this, US President Donald Trump himself may travel to India later.

"President Trump himself would be prepared to travel to India at some point later this year, presumably to participate in the leaders summit. In terms of what Marco Rubio said today about India and how it's the cornerstone for the US-India strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific strategy... There will be some curiosity as to whether there will be follow-through in Rubio's comment as to whether we start to see this administration focus more on the Indo-Pacific strategy and ensure that India continues to be the key part of that strategy," he said.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Rubio expressed his happiness, "Huge thanks to US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor and our American diplomats for their efforts. Because of their great work, India has committed to purchasing $500 billion in U.S. goods over the next five years focusing on energy, technology, and agriculture. They're doing terrific work on behalf of President Trump and the American people!" (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts