"Rubio visit significant for India-US ties," says Analyst

Washington DC [US], May 24 (ANI): South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India is significant as he came for the Quad meeting.

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Kugelman, in a conversation with ANI, said that the fact that Rubio is there to participate in the Quad Summit suggests that the Trump administration continues to be committed to the Quad.

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He said, "This is clearly a significant moment for US-India relations... It has been quite some time since an official, a senior as Marco Rubio has visited India... It is important that he is coming to India to participate in this Quad meeting... The fact that Rubio is there to participate in the Quad Summit suggests that the Trump administration continues to be committed to the Quad.

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Kugelman hoped that after this, US President Donald Trump himself may travel to India later.

"President Trump himself would be prepared to travel to India at some point later this year, presumably to participate in the leaders summit. In terms of what Marco Rubio said today about India and how it's the cornerstone for the US-India strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific strategy... There will be some curiosity as to whether there will be follow-through in Rubio's comment as to whether we start to see this administration focus more on the Indo-Pacific strategy and ensure that India continues to be the key part of that strategy," he said.

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Huge thanks to @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor and our American diplomats for their efforts. Because of their great work, India has committed to purchasing $500 billion in U.S. goods over the next five years focusing on energy, technology, and agriculture. They're doing terrific work on… pic.twitter.com/iuZFOV1IWv — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 23, 2026

In a post on X, Rubio expressed his happiness, "Huge thanks to US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor and our American diplomats for their efforts. Because of their great work, India has committed to purchasing $500 billion in U.S. goods over the next five years focusing on energy, technology, and agriculture. They're doing terrific work on behalf of President Trump and the American people!" (ANI)

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