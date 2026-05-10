Rubio, Witkoff meet Qatari PM in Miami to expedite deal with Iran, reports Axios

Miami [US], May 10 (ANI): As the United States optimistically waits for Iran's response linked to ongoing negotiations over the West Asia conflict, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Miami on Saturday (local time), as both sides held discussions on the ongoing efforts to reach a deal with Iran, Axios reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

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Pakistan had been acting as the mediator in the early round of talks between the two sides since the onset of the conflict.

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However, the first round of talks, held in Islamabad in April and lasting 21 hours, failed to yield any results, while the second round never took place despite significant buzz generated by the Pakistani side.

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According to Axios, Qatar has been working quietly behind the scenes in order to mediate, with US officials describing the Qataris as "especially effective in negotiations with Iran".

The meeting followed Al-Thani's discussions with Vice President JP Vance in Washington the previous day.

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He was initially expected to return to Doha immediately, but changed plans and travelled to Miami, Axios reported, citing a source.

During his visit, he reportedly contacted the Saudi foreign minister to discuss the mediation efforts.

Sources indicated that the Miami talks focused on the path toward a potential memorandum of understanding to end the conflict.

"The mediators are urging both parties to de-escalate and focus on getting a deal," one source said, as reported by Axios, adding that Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia are working together to push for an agreement.

Following the meeting, the US Department of State Secretary issued a readout from the meeting, noting that the meeting between Rubio and al-Thani focused on US support for Qatar's defence and the importance of continued coordination to deter regional threats and promote stability and security across West Asia.

The development comes as Iran still reviews the US' proposal linked to ongoing negotiations over the West Asia conflict and would respond "at the appropriate time", according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The report said expectations had grown that Tehran would issue a response on Friday after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as US President Donald Trump, indicated that Washington was expecting an answer from Iran.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the proposal remains under review and dismissed pressure from Washington over deadlines.

According to The New York Times, the proposed one-page, 14-point memo will act as a short-term arrangement that would establish a 30-day pause in hostilities while both sides continue negotiations toward a broader and more permanent agreement. (ANI)

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