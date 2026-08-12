Russia frees former US Marine Robert Gilman; to arrive at Andrews Air Force Base tonight: Trump

Washington, DC [US], August 12 (ANI): A former US Marine has been freed by Russia and is due to arrive back home in the United States after being held for four years, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday.

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Robert Gilman, 32, is expected to land at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, DC, on Tuesday night.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Gilman was imprisoned in Russia in 2022, during the Former US President Joe Biden Administration.

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"I am proud to announce that American Citizen Robert Gilman, a former United States Marine, is coming HOME! In a well-known media story, Robert was imprisoned in Russia in 2022, during the Biden Administration. After my discussions with President Vladimir Putin, Russia has agreed to release him, very much on a humanitarian basis. We appreciate this decision, and the fact that Russia asked for no one in return. No exchange took place. Robert will land at Andrews Air Force Base, in Washington, DC, tonight, where my Representatives, some of whom are on the plane with him, will welcome Robert back to THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA! I just spoke to him, and he had one request --A GREAT cheeseburger when he lands," Trump said.

Trump further thanked his team and highlighted his administration's efforts, saying, "I will take care of that! During my Administration, we have prioritised bringing home Americans Detained Abroad, and have done so at a level never seen before, returning hundreds of people to their families. We have also freed many non-Americans who were under capture in different countries throughout the World. Robert Gilman has been reunited with his wonderful mother, Nancy, who is also on the plane with him, and will soon get to see all of his loved ones."

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"Thank you to my incredible Team, including Special Envoy for Peace Missions, Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy for Hostage Response, Adam Boehler, Senior Director for Counterterrorism, Sebastian Gorka, Jared Kushner, and the many others who made this possible. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" he added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also confirmed Gilman's release, thanking Russia and vowing to bring home all other detained Americans.

Today, after more than four years of detention in Russia, Robert Gilman is on his way home to be reunited with his family. Mr. Gilman joins over 100 Americans whom President Trump has freed during his second term in office. We thank Russia for working with Special Envoy Steve… pic.twitter.com/tw9zDX6IMu — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) August 11, 2026

"Today, after more than four years of detention in Russia, Robert Gilman is on his way home to be reunited with his family. Mr Gilman joins over 100 Americans whom President Trump has freed during his second term in office. We thank Russia for working with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to release Mr Gilman and allowing him to receive the necessary medical treatment here in the United States. While we appreciate this positive step, we are still seeking the immediate return of all other unjustly detained Americans, including wrongful detainee Stephen Hubbard. The President will not stop until all unjustly detained Americans are home," Rubio wrote on X.

According to Al Jazeera, Gilman, who served in the US Marines from August 2019 until August 2020, was travelling by train when he was arrested in January 2022 in Voronezh, about 550 kilometres south of Moscow.

The US had urged Moscow to release Gilman so he could receive medical treatment at home.

He was detained for allegedly kicking a police officer while drunk, according to Russian state media, Al Jazeera reported.

However, his father, Vladimir Gilman, wrote in an October 2024 Boston Globe op-ed that the charges were false. He said his son had fallen ill and accidentally kicked the officer, who was uninjured and dropped the charges.

According to Al Jazeera, Gilman was initially sentenced to four and a half years in jail, but that sentence was extended several times as he was charged over alleged assaults while in prison. The US government had recently designated Gilman as wrongfully detained.

Gilman had been one of at least 10 Americans known to be imprisoned in Russia. (ANI)

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