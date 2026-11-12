Russian Ambassador to US Alexander Darchiev dies suddenly at 66, says foreign ministry

Washington DC [US], November 12 (ANI): Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev has died suddenly at the age of 66, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday (local time), expressing profound grief over the loss of a veteran diplomat who served in one of the most demanding areas of Russian foreign policy.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced Darchiev's death, saying he passed away on November 11. The ministry's leadership and staff expressed deep sorrow over his demise and paid tribute to his contributions to Russian diplomacy.

"The leadership and staff of the Russian Foreign Ministry announce with profound sorrow that Alexander Darchiev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the USA, passed away suddenly on November 11, aged 66. We have lost an outstanding diplomat, an experienced leader, a kind colleague and a mentor," the ministry said.

Highlighting his professional contributions and expertise in dealing with the United States, the ministry described Darchiev as an exceptional diplomat who had handled one of the most challenging assignments in Russia's foreign policy establishment.

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"An exceptional professional and a distinguished expert on the United States, Alexander Darchiev served in one of the most demanding areas of Russian foreign policy," the statement added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also conveyed its condolences to his family and loved ones, remembering him as a valued colleague whose contribution and memory would remain with the institution.

"We extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Alexander Darchiev’s family and loved ones. The cherished memory of our colleague, taken from us far too soon, will remain in our hearts forever," the ministry said.

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A veteran diplomat known for his sharp criticism of Western countries, Darchiev had been serving as Russia's ambassador to the United States since March 2025.

His tenure coincided with a thaw in US-Russia relations, as US President Donald Trump initiated bilateral talks with Moscow and scaled back assistance to Ukraine.

Before taking up his assignment in Washington, Darchiev headed the Russian Foreign Ministry's North Atlantic Department in Washington, according to the Russian Embassy in the US. He had also served as Russia's ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021. (ANI)

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