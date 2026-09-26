New York [US], September 26 (ANI): In a strong endorsement at the United Nations General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov backed India's candidacy for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, while strongly cautioning against expanding Western representation.

Addressing world leaders at the UNGA, Lavrov emphasised that any reform of the UN Security Council must not dilute the prerogatives of the Council and its permanent members. Outlining Moscow's principled stance, he asserted that reforms should avoid allocating additional seats to Western nations.

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"UN Security Council reform cannot involve any additional seats being allocated to Western countries, especially to Germany and Japan, who are now on the path to militarism and revanchism," Lavrov stated.

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Advocating for a more inclusive and geographically balanced global architecture, the Russian Foreign Minister voiced strong support for expanding representation from the Global South.

"We are in favour of broadening the representation of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. We support Brazil's and India's candidatures for a permanent seat," Lavrov said, adding, "And at the same time, I wish to emphasise this, we must satisfy the interests of the African continent in keeping with the Israeli consensus and the SEAT declaration."

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BRICS nations, which include Russia, had earlier reiterated their support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council, in the New Delhi declaration.

Expanding on this momentum during the ongoing general debate at the UN headquarters, global leaders converged on the urgent necessity to make the Council reflect present-day geopolitical and economic realities.

Mauritius delivered an explicit endorsement of India's bid during its address. Mauritian Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful threw his country's weight behind New Delhi, stating, “We support the positions of the G4 and of L69 on Council reform, and we reiterate our support for India's candidature for a permanent seat, commensurate with its constructive role in global affairs.”

Alongside its support for India, Mauritius endorsed the Common African Position, pressing for adequate regional representation, equal rights for new permanent members, and dedicated spaces for small island developing states.

Portugal also amplified the chorus for structural reform, with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro advocating for a more representative Council featuring permanent representation for Africa, Brazil, and India.

Indirect support for New Delhi's ambitions came via the four-nation G4 alliance. Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine articulated this backing, noting, “The Marshall Islands affirms its longstanding support for Japan and its G4 partners to achieve permanent membership on the UN Security Council.”

While Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi did not name individual G4 candidates in her address, Tokyo placed reform front and centre. Urging swift structural changes, Takaichi remarked, “We need to transform it without delay into a structure that truly reflects the current realities of the international community.”

She further advocated for expansion across both permanent and non-permanent categories, noting broad consensus among member states.

Other international figures pressed for regional parity without specifying candidate nations. Finnish President Alexander Stubb championed permanent slots for Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America while rejecting veto power concentration, whereas Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre urged an immediate conclusion to protracted negotiations.

“The prolonged reform process must be concluded quickly to include expanded permanent and non-permanent membership for Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and the Caribbean regions," Pierre said.

African nations presented a unified front regarding the historical imbalance of the UN's apex security body. Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio highlighted the anachronistic nature of the institution, pointing out, “The Security Council still reflects the world of 1945. Africa, home to more than 1.6 billion people and the subject of much of the Council's work, still has no Permanent Seat.”

Echoing this sentiment, Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama framed the overhaul as existential. “Security Council reform is not a favour to Africa; it is an imperative for the legitimacy, credibility, and survival of the United Nations.”

While a broad consensus persists regarding the urgency of modernising the Council, sharp divisions remain over specific national candidatures, regional allocations, and the controversial veto framework, leaving formal negotiations deadlocked. India, operating within the G4 framework alongside Brazil, Germany, and Japan, continues to anchor its case on its massive population, rapid economic growth, extensive UN peacekeeping contributions, and its standing as a primary voice for the Global South.

The current permanent composition, comprising China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, wields absolute veto authority alongside 10 non-permanent members serving two-year terms. Any structural modification mandates a two-thirds majority vote in the General Assembly, ratification by two-thirds of the wider UN membership, and the explicit concurrence of all five permanent members. (ANI)

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