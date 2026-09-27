"Safety must not be compromised": Jaishankar raises concerns over attacks on seafarers at UNGA

New York [US], September 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) raised concerns over attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers in various maritime regions, including the Gulf, Red Sea and Black Sea, during his address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Jaishankar said that Indian seafarers, along with others from different countries, have lost their lives in such attacks and termed the targeting of shipping and seafarers as “completely unacceptable”.

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“New challenges in the maritime domain have added to longstanding ones on land. There have been attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers in the Gulf, and from the Red Sea to the Black Sea. Indian seafarers have lost their lives, as have others from other nations. This is completely unacceptable,” Jaishankar said.

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He said India has joined Liberia and 23 other partners in an initiative aimed at building global public opinion against such attacks.

“We must ensure that the safety and security of shipping and seafarers is never compromised. Scrupulously observing international law is an integral element of that endeavour,” the External Affairs Minister added.

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Jaishankar expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the Gulf, calling for restraint, de-escalation of tensions and protection of civilians while stressing that targeting commercial shipping and seafarers in international waterways was “simply unacceptable”.

“This year, we are witnessing a conflict in the Gulf, one that is exacerbating an already difficult situation. We remain deeply concerned over continuing hostilities. The targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers, transiting international waterways, is simply unacceptable. India calls upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, ensure protection of civilians, and ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy and commerce,” he said.

Further, Jaishankar highlighted India's digital public infrastructure, economic growth and development partnerships with the Global South.

He said India’s commitment to the Global South is reflected through 600 major development projects across 78 nations, covering sectors including infrastructure, manufacturing and agriculture.

"India has much more than that to offer. Our digital public infrastructure is not only ensuring better governance, but is the backbone of delivering socio-economic benefits. Rapid growth of infrastructure is visible across all its dimensions. A continuously improving ease of doing business, ease of living, startup and innovation culture, and focused sectoral missions have all contributed to our economic story. Even as India progresses, we are conscious of our global responsibilities. We know that many of our experiences and achievements are replicable elsewhere," EAM said.

"The deep solidarity of the Global South has always encouraged us to share what we have. Therefore, we respond more actively to the requirements of our partners. 600 major Indian development projects in 78 nations testify to our commitment—a commitment that ranges from infrastructure and manufacturing to agriculture," he said. (ANI)

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