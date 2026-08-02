Saudi Crown Prince MBS urges Trump to reconsider 'large-scale attack' on Iran, reports Axios

Washington, DC [US], August 2 (ANI): Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has urged US President Donald Trump to reconsider plans for large-scale military strikes against Iran, amid escalating tensions in West Asia, according to an Axios report citing sources familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

According to Axios, the Saudi Crown Prince conveyed his concerns during a phone call with Trump on Saturday, urging him to pursue de-escalation rather than launch a major military offensive against Iran.

Advertisement

The report cited two US officials, one of whom told Axios that "the Saudis expressed concern and asked for clarity about the plan of action". It further quoted sources as saying that MBS appealed to Trump to de-escalate the situation instead of proceeding with large-scale strikes, amid fears that such action could trigger an unprecedented escalation across the region.

Advertisement

The development comes as Israel has reportedly conveyed its preparedness for a possible resumption of major US military action against Iran. According to The Jerusalem Post, citing two Israeli sources, Israel has informed the Trump administration that it remains on high alert and is prepared for the possibility of renewed large-scale US strikes.

Earlier this month, Trump shelved plans for broader military action following 13 consecutive nights of US bombardment targeting Iran.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia is not the only regional country to have urged Washington to avoid further escalation. According to Axios, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Pakistan have also expressed concerns over the possibility of a wider regional conflict and called for restraint.

The report added that indirect talks between the United States and Iran held on Sunday resulted in some progress, although the two sides have not yet reached an agreement.

Meanwhile, Trump announced on Sunday that he had decided to cancel a threatened attack on Iran, while leaving open the possibility of future military action if negotiations fail.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was cancelling the planned attack "subject to being able to rapidly make a deal" and asserted that Israel "joins me in this commitment".

Trump said he had decided to halt the operation because "the perimeters of a deal have been agreed to". He stated that the United States had been prepared to unleash "Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II" against Iran.

However, he added that "we have just been asked" by Iran and other countries to suspend the planned attack because "the perimeters of a deal have been agreed to".

According to Trump, the proposed agreement would include a "total opening" of the Strait of Hormuz and an "end to Iran's nuclear threat".

"Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL. The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE," Trump wrote in his Truth Social post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)