DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / Saudi Crown Prince, US CENTCOM chief meet in Jeddah; review regional security and bilateral defence cooperation

Saudi Crown Prince, US CENTCOM chief meet in Jeddah; review regional security and bilateral defence cooperation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:18 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington, DC [US], August 14 (ANI): Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, in Jeddah to discuss bilateral defence ties and ongoing initiatives to de-escalate tensions across West Asia.

Advertisement

Reaffirming the strategic security partnership between Riyadh and Washington, Saudi Arabia's Embassy in the US outlined the key agenda items covered during the high-level talks.

Advertisement

"His Royal Highness #Crown_Prince meets with the Commander of the U.S. Central Command, and they discuss a number of topics related to cooperation between the Kingdom and the United States in defense fields, in addition to developments in the regional situation, and the efforts being made to de-escalate and enhance security and stability in the region," the Embassy wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

https://x.com/SaudiEmbassyUSA/status/2088052836625948745?s=20

The meeting comes as Saudi Arabia and the United States continue close diplomatic and defence coordination aimed at maintaining maritime security, preventing further conflict spillovers, and reinforcing regional stability.

Advertisement

Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced plans to establish the first-ever multinational, multi-domain attack drone task force to integrate unmanned systems operated by the United States and regional partners across West Asia, amid continuing conflict and heightened security tensions in the region.

The new unit, designated Task Force Falcon Strike, will employ one-way attack drones comprising unmanned systems operating above, on and below the sea, CENTCOM said in a statement on Thursday.

The initiative comes nine months after CENTCOM established Task Force Scorpion Strike, described by the US military as its first dedicated one-way attack drone squadron in the Middle East.

Scorpion Strike has since reached several operational milestones, including the first launch of an aerial attack drone from a US Navy warship in December last year.

The unit also employed one-way unmanned aerial systems during Operation Epic Fury and used unmanned attack vessels during strikes on Iranian port facilities in July, according to CENTCOM.

"Task Force Falcon Strike will expand on Scorpion Strike's success given the tremendous innovation happening among our regional allies and partners," said Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.

CENTCOM has begun consultations with regional countries and is formally inviting partners to participate in the task force. As partners join, Falcon Strike is expected to expand attack-drone capabilities across West Asia and develop what CENTCOM described as a unified, multi-domain, multinational deterrent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts