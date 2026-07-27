Seattle shooting leaves multiple injured, police investigation underway

Seattle [US], July 27 (ANI): Several people have been injured after shots were fired at the Seattle Centre on Sunday, with police investigations underway.

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The details were shared by the Seattle Police Department, which in a post on X advised people to avoid the area and informed that more information is to come.

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"Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come. Please avoid the area, " the Seattle Police Department said.

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Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) July 27, 2026

American broadcaster CNN reported multiple people were shot on Sunday night at a food festival at a Seattle arena, just a block from the city's iconic Space Needle. This comes as the Seattle Center was hosting its annual Bite of Seattle festival this weekend, featuring hundreds of local vendors and live music performances.

Harborview Medical Center told CNN it will be receiving people injured from the event at the Seattle Center.

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Two witnesses attending the festival told CNN affiliate KOMO they heard "seven to eight shots" inside the venue, adding people were running "everywhere."

Shortly after the incident was reported, the Seattle Center Monorail announced it would be closed the remainder of the day and would resume operations Monday morning.

This is a developing story. (ANI)

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