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Home / United States / Secret Service confirms awareness of Iranian state media video threatening Barron Trump's life

Secret Service confirms awareness of Iranian state media video threatening Barron Trump's life

Agency declines to discuss details, citing operational security

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Washington, Updated At : 06:09 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Barron Trump. File.
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The US Secret Service has confirmed it is aware that Iranian state media has aired a video that appears to threaten the life of Barron Trump, President Donald Trump’s youngest son.

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“The US Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees,” Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring said in a statement. “Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence.”

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Since the US assassination of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian media have on multiple occasions circulated content threatening the president and family members. The assassination came at the start of the war in Iran that Trump launched alongside Israel.

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CNN previously reported that the Secret Service had knowledge of the Barron Trump threat.

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