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Home / United States / Selfie-taking moment between tech CEOs Elon Musk and Lei Jun going viral on Weibo

Selfie-taking moment between tech CEOs Elon Musk and Lei Jun going viral on Weibo

Musk is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of the social media platform X, while Lei is CEO of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi

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Beijing, Updated At : 07:54 PM May 14, 2026 IST
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Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends a state banquet with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. REUTERS
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The hashtag ‘Lei Jun and Musk photo together’ drew more than 20 million views on the Chinese social media platform.

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Musk is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of the social media platform X, while Lei is CEO of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi.

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Some users said Musk's wink while taking the picture stole the spotlight, with others saying Lei nailed his celebrity chase.

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