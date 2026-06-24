Senate approves war powers resolution in rebuke to Trump over Iran conflict

The Senate for the first time approved a war powers resolution, seeking to block US military action against Iran, as lawmakers warily watch President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve a conflict that the administration launched on its own and now needs Congress to fund.

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It was the 10th time the Senate has tried to stop the war, and the outcome, on a vote of 50-48 on Tuesday, was a stunning turnaround from past efforts.

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While the resolution is largely symbolic, and does not carry the full force of law, it reflects the growing concerns from a number of Republican lawmakers in both the House and Senate over both the war and the deal Trump struck with Iran to end it. The House approved the resolution earlier this month.

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Trump responded angrily on Tuesday night on his Truth Social platform, calling the vote "poorly timed and meaningless" and saying it "provided aid and comfort" to Iran.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said, "Time after time, the vast majority of Senate Republicans sided with Trump and his war instead of the American people."

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Schumer said Americans have paid the price for "Trump's historic blunder in Iran. It'll go down in the history books as one of the worst foreign policy forays America has ever made".

In the past, as many as four GOP senators have voted for the war powers resolutions, and they did so on Tuesday - Republicans Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. One Democrat, Sen John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, voted against.

Trump bashed the four Republicans as losers, saying, "These senators have made my job more difficult."

On this vote, the absence of two Republicans, including Sen Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who was admitted to the hospital recently for an undisclosed matter, left the GOP without a full majority to halt the effort. Sen Dave McCormick also missed the vote.

The vote comes as the Pentagon is seeking USD 80 billion from Congress mostly for the Iran war as it backfills munitions and stockpiles.

Trump himself is headed to the Capitol on Wednesday to meet with GOP senators after Vice President JD Vance was overseas working to negotiate with Iran to end its nuclear ambitions - which had been among the stated rationales for the war.

The president is not pleased with the Republicans who have been critical of the deal he struck with Iran, according to one GOP senator granted anonymity to discuss the private dynamics.

The terms of the Iran deal are spelled out in a memorandum of understanding that Trump signed last week, starting a 60-day clock for the sides to reach a broader agreement over ending Iran's nuclear programme.

But Republicans have particularly objected to the $300 billion fund to help Iran rebuild, which is far greater than the USD 1.7 billion then-President Barack Obama refunded the country under his administration's 2015 Iran deal.

"I believe President Trump is getting very poor advice on Iran," Senator Ted Cruz said last week on his podcast after the deal was made public.

Over and again, Democrats have been forcing votes on the Iran war, almost since the US and Israel launched missile strikes on Iran on February 28.