"Sends inappropriate, hostile signal": Trump orders reduction in US-South Korea military drills

Washington, DC [US], August 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to "substantially reduce" joint military exercises with South Korea, citing his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and describing the drills as costly and inappropriate.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was "not happy" that the United States had previously agreed to participate in joint military exercises with South Korea.

Advertisement

"Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea," Trump said.

Advertisement

Trump described the exercises as costly and said they send a signal that is "totally inappropriate and hostile" to North Korea, which he claimed has been "unthreatening and respectful" during his presidency.

He said it was too late to cancel the exercises altogether but instructed Hegseth to substantially reduce them.

Advertisement

"Therefore, and based on the fact that it is too late to cancel, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to substantially reduce the Joint Military Exercises!" Trump said.

Trump also referred to a recent conversation with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, saying he had asked whether South Korea would join the United States in the "Denuclearisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran", but claimed Seoul had declined.

Trump's remarks came against the backdrop of North Korea's criticism of the upcoming US-South Korea military exercises, saying the drills would heighten tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Al Jazeera reported.

North Korea has routinely criticised US-South Korea military exercises, describing them as provocations.

The joint military drills, named "Ulchi Freedom Shield", are scheduled to begin on August 17 and continue until August 27. The exercises will include training to counter drones, GPS disruption and cyberattacks as the US and its allies seek to adapt to North Korea's evolving military capabilities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)