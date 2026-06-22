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Home / United States / Sergio Gor anticipates productive US-India trade discussions ahead of USTR Greer's visit

Sergio Gor anticipates productive US-India trade discussions ahead of USTR Greer's visit

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ANI
Updated At : 09:07 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday expressed optimism ahead of United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer's visit to New Delhi to discuss the bilateral trade deal.

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In a post on X, the US envoy signalled his anticipation for Greer's visit, stating that he is looking forward to welcoming him to the capital for his scheduled meeting with Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, alongside other senior officials.

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"Looking forward to welcoming Ambassador Greer @USTradeRep to New Delhi! Multiple sessions scheduled with Minister @PiyushGoyal to advance the U.S.-India trade deal!," he wrote.

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The USTR will be travelling to New Delhi this week.

The high-level discussions will focus on the United States-India Joint Statement and an Interim Agreement, which form part of broader bilateral trade negotiations. According to a USTR press release, these negotiations were originally launched by President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025.

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The upcoming visit follows a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France, where both leaders pushed for an expedited timeline.

Following his meetings in India, Ambassador Greer will travel to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to meet with President Mirziyoyev, Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva, and Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev.

The USTR release noted that Ambassador Greer will conduct each of these international meetings with his counterparts to discuss achieving fair, balanced, and reciprocal trade with the United States.

Earlier, last week, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the interim bilateral trade pact reached its final stages. Speaking at a briefing after the G7 summit, the Foreign Secretary highlighted that both nations made significant progress and emphasized the importance of Ambassador Greer's impending visit to New Delhi to drive the trade deliberations forward.

"With the United States, we have made significant progress already on the conclusion of an interim free trade bilateral trade agreement," Misri said. "We are in the final stages of concluding that agreement."

"Next week in fact the United States trade representative Mr Jamieson Greer will be visiting India to take forward these discussions," Misri stated in the previous week.

"In the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister and President Donald Trump yesterday in Evian, this was a major subject of discussion. Both leaders once again gave instructions for this agreement to be concluded at the earliest possible." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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