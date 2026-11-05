Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / United States / Sergio Gor extends Diwali wishes following celebrations at US Embassy

Sergio Gor extends Diwali wishes following celebrations at US Embassy

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:57 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday participated in Diwali celebrations at the US Embassy in India.

Highlighting the celebrations of the festival of lights at the Embassy, Gor extended Diwali wishes in a post on X.

Advertisement

"Great to celebrate Diwali at our Embassy in New Delhi. Wishing all who are observing the holiday a very Happy Diwali!" Gor wrote, sharing glimpses from the festivities.

Advertisement

https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2118357427250765868

Meanwhile, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has unveiled a new Forever stamp commemorating Diwali, the festival of lights, recognising the cultural and religious significance of the festival celebrated by millions of people across the world.

Advertisement

US Embassy in India posted on X about the newly issued stamp celebrating Diwali, one of the most widely observed festivals in India and across the world.

The stamp features an intricate circular rangoli-inspired design in vibrant shades against a purple background. The word 'Diwali' is prominently displayed below the colourful artwork, along with the denomination marking 'USA / FOREVER'.

The latest issuance marks the second time the USPS has released a stamp commemorating Diwali.

The first Diwali-themed postage stamp was issued in 2016, making the latest release another milestone in the recognition of Indian cultural traditions through American postal services.

Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolises the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and hope over despair. Celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, the festival is marked by the lighting of diyas, prayers, festive decorations and the exchange of sweets.

An integral part of the celebrations is the tradition of making rangoli at the entrances of homes, courtyards and prayer spaces. Created using colourful powders, flowers, and other natural materials, rangoli designs are believed to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, and bring good fortune into homes.

The vibrant patterns also symbolise happiness, positivity, creativity and hospitality, adding colour and warmth to the festive celebrations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts