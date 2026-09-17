Several US lawmakers who opposed Russia Sanctions Bill say it gives Trump "incredibly broad" tariff powers

Washington DC [US], September 17 (ANI): Several US lawmakers who voted against a sweeping Russia sanctions bill have raised concerns that the legislation would give US President Donald Trump broad authority to impose tariffs, even as they expressed support for holding Russia accountable over its war against Ukraine.

The US House of Representatives passed the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026" by a vote of 262 to 159 on Wednesday.

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The legislation targets Russian officials, financial institutions and economic sectors and now advances to Trump for enactment.

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US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said she supports the Ukrainian people but voted against the bill because it "grants President Trump incredibly broad authority to impose tariffs" without necessary safeguards.

In a post on X, Jayapal also said Trump has "repeatedly abused tariffs to exact revenge for petty grievances" and questioned whether he would use the new tariff authority differently.

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US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar also voted against the legislation, saying it would not hold Russia accountable.

"The Russia sanctions bill Republicans put on the floor today will do nothing to hold Russia accountable," Omar said in a post on X, adding that it "gives Trump broad authority to expand his reckless tariffs."

Congresswoman April McClain Delaney also opposed the bill, saying she supported provisions aimed at holding Russia accountable but could not support granting Trump additional tariff powers.

"I cannot vote for a bill that hands President Trump broad power to levy tariffs against our major trading partners," McClain Delaney said in a statement.

A key provision of the legislation would give the President authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on the five largest importers of Russian petroleum or natural gas.

The bill also creates a statutory pathway for the US to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from India if specified conditions concerning Russian energy purchases are met. However, the legislation does not itself impose a 100 per cent tariff on Indian goods; it would provide the executive branch with authority to impose such tariffs under defined conditions.

India and China are among the major buyers of Russian crude, making their continued energy trade with Moscow a focus of the bill's tariff provisions.

The legislation also expands sanctions targeting Russian officials, financial institutions and banking authorities, while targeting vessels forming part of what the US describes as Russia's "shadow fleet".

The US Senate had previously approved the legislation by an 86-11 vote on August 7, but its progress in the House slowed amid disagreements over provisions concerning tariffs and their potential implications for US trade policy.

Supporters of the bill have argued that the legislation would increase economic pressure on Russia and push Russian President Vladimir Putin towards negotiations.

Republican Congressman Michael McCaul said the bill would "cripple Russia's war machine and finally bring Putin to the negotiating table."

With House passage secured, the bill now moves to Trump for his signature. If enacted, it would provide the administration with expanded sanctions and tariff authorities aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia and countries continuing significant trade in Russian energy. (ANI)

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