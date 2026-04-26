Shooter was stopped at first contact: US Secret Service on White House Correspondents Dinner shooting

Washington DC [US], April 26 (ANI): Deputy Director Matthew Quinn of the US Secret Service Office of Communications said that the 'coward' shooter was quickly stopped at 'first contact' following the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Advertisement

Quinn said that a myriad of countermeasures lie ahead, as he expressed confidence in the strength of the Secret Service's 'layered security posture'.

Advertisement

"Tonight, a coward attempted to create a national tragedy. He underestimated the protective capabilities of the U.S. Secret Service, and was stopped at first contact. The strength of our layered security posture was evident, with a myriad of countermeasures still ahead. Grateful for the brave men and women of the Secret Service and our valued Law Enforcement partners," the statement on X read.

Advertisement

Statement from Deputy Director Matthew Quinn on the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. pic.twitter.com/Oj33qLvokw — U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications (@SecretSvcSpox) April 26, 2026

Mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser and Federal Partners during a media avail said that the gunman was acting alone.

She said, "A sole gunman rushed a Secret Service checkpoint in a lobby at the hotel. Secret Service agents stopped the suspect. An agent was injured and transported to a local hospital, where the agent is receiving care. The suspect is also transported to a local hospital where he is being evaluated. The President returned safely to the White House. We are so very thankful to members of law enforcement who did their jobs tonight and made sure that all guests were safe. We have no reason to believe at this time that anyone else was involved."

Advertisement

The DC Police Department said in an update that the shooter is believed to have acted alone.

"Updates on shooting at Washington Hilton: One suspect is in custody and is believed to have acted alone. Two firearms and multiple knives have been recovered. A Secret Service Uniformed Division officer was injured and transported with non-life threatening injuries."

Updates on shooting at Washington Hilton: - One suspect is in custody and is believed to have acted alone. - Two firearms and multiple knives have been recovered. - A Secret Service Uniformed Division officer was injured and transported with non-life threatening injuries. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 26, 2026

The police department also advised people to avoid the the area around the Washington Hilton for this investigation.

See information below from our partners at the United States Secret Service. Avoid the area around the Washington Hilton for this investigation. https://t.co/MaQyY0HWxa — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 26, 2026

US President Donald Trump, while addressing the press briefing room after the shooting incident said that the security measures were in place.

"But we were first lady and I were taken very well care of very quickly, very quickly rushed off the stage. Vice President J.D. Vance, who's here, was likewise beautifully done. I was he was just saying how quickly everybody acted, law enforcement, Secret Service in particular in this case. But law enforcement Marco had the same thing. Pete was there. Pete doesn't want any help. He didn't want anybody to help. He doesn't want anybody to help him, but he did get some didn't you? And I think you also said that it was very impressive. So with that, I'd like to tell you it's already underway. The man has been captured. They've they going to his apartment," he said.

"I guess he lives in California and he's a sick person, very sick person. And we don't want things like this to happen. I think it's very important that I say though, and I want to thank the first lady for that was a rather traumatic experience for her. There was a lot of action taking place up there very quickly. But again, the response time was really incredible. And we're going to reschedule, we're going to do it again. We're not going to let anybody take over our society," Trump said.

Saying that he wanted to stay at the dinner despite the shooting, the US President added, "We're not going to cancel things out because we can't do that. We wanted to stay tonight. I will tell you, I fought like hell to stay. But they it was protocol. They said, please, sir, because they didn't know a lot of there was a lot of action going on and they didn't know could there be probably a lone shooter, but we'll find out we'll find out very quickly. They have it very well under control." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)