Shooting would never have happened with "Militarily Top Secret Ballroom": Trump

Washington DC [US], April 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) again pushed for the demand to construct a safe and secure Ballroom on the grounds of the White House, after a shooting incident had occurred during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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In a post on Truth Social, he claimed that the demand for a secure Ballroom had been pitched by previous presidents for the last 150 years and that the shootout would have never occurred had the event taken place in the "military top secret" ballroom currently under construction at the White House.

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Noting that it would be beautiful and highly secure, the US President said that nothing should be allowed to interfere with its construction and slammed the Ballroom suit, which was brought against it.

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He said, "What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE. This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House. It cannot be built fast enough! While beautiful, it has every highest level security feature there is plus, there are no rooms sitting on top for unsecured people to pour in, and is inside the gates of the most secure building in the World, The White House. The ridiculous Ballroom lawsuit, brought by a woman walking her dog, who has absolutely No Standing to bring such a suit, must be dropped, immediately. Nothing should be allowed to interfere with its construction, which is on budget and substantially ahead of schedule!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

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President Trump in a telephonic conversation to Fox said the White House ballroom will be the future site of events like the White House Correspondents Dinner. "It's really what you need. I mean, you can't have a thousand rooms. It is a very big hotel on top of the ballroom. And people come down in the elevator and they're right next to the ballroom...Military and Secret Service have wanted it for many years, and I'm getting it built. And, the one good thing is that now everybody knows how badly needed it is."

Meanwhile, US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Sunday said that the suspect involved in the shooting incident and the attempted security breach during the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel appeared to be targeting members of the Trump administration, while stressing that the motive is still under investigation.

During an interview on CNN's State of the Union, Blanche said preliminary findings suggest the suspect had specific intentions directed at government officials in the cabinet of US President Donald Trump.

This comes after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington DC, where US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and other high-ranking officials from his cabinet were present.

According to officials, the incident triggered a swift response by the US Secret Service, with one suspect later taken into custody.

Authorities confirmed that the President and all primary attendees were unharmed, though a security officer was injured during the response.

The event, traditionally a gathering of media and political figures, was abruptly disrupted as security forces secured the area.

The incident unfolded when a 31-year-old man allegedly stormed a security checkpoint at the entrance of the event, with suspected gunshots heard, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and Secret Service members ushering Trump out of the venue to safety.

According to CNN, the 31-year-old man, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, emerged as the prime suspect behind the chaos that forced Trump to be swiftly evacuated, along with Vance and other members of his cabinet. (ANI)

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