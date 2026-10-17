Shortest stint in White House history: Katie Zacharia leaves Press Secretary role after 5 days

Washington, DC [US], October 17 (ANI): In one of the shortest tenures in White House history, Press Secretary Katie Zacharia, 41, has been relieved of her duties just five days after stepping into the briefing room.

The sudden end to her brief role unfolded dramatically right from her West Wing office. Zacharia was midway through an interview with The Wall Street Journal, discussing her vision and operational plans for the press office, when senior presidential adviser Jason Miller stepped into the doorway around 1:00 p.m.

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"JD wanted to chat with us real quick," Miller told her, referring to Vice President JD Vance.

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Zacharia excused herself to attend the meeting. She never returned to finish the interview, nor did she return to her role as press secretary.

The abrupt exit follows a rocky, 14-minute debut appearance in the White House briefing room earlier in the week. During that initial briefing, Zacharia leaned heavily on a prepared script, taking just three questions from friendly media outlets.

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Following her departure, Zacharia defended her performance, explaining that she had been given less than 24 hours to prepare for Tuesday's briefing and only received background materials that morning.

"I did everything in my power to effectuate a briefing in the limited time and information I had," Zacharia told The Wall Street Journal hours after her exit. "My goal was to serve President Trump and the American people to the best of my ability."

Acknowledging the rapid pressure, she added, "The truth is that I have a hard time saying ‘no’ because I want to be a team player."

Her brief tenure was also marked by questions over her legal credentials. On Fox News' Hannity, host Sean Hannity questioned reports that Zacharia had never passed the bar exam, even though President Donald Trump had earlier referred to her as an attorney.

As speculation over her exit mounted, President Trump expressed doubts while leaving for Georgia, recounting a conversation he had with her earlier that day.

"I said, 'Is this for you, Katie? Because honestly, you don't need this,'" Trump told reporters, adding that he had advised her to reconsider taking on the demanding role.

The California mother of four, who mentioned operating on minimal sleep after celebrating her son’s birthday Thursday night before an early appearance on Fox & Friends, still had her sights set on building stability within the administration right up until her removal.

"There are no staffing changes that are happening," she had remarked during her final interview, expressing a desire to maintain team unity and keep staff cohesive.

However, before she could implement any of her plans, her five-day tenure came to a sudden halt, marking one of the fastest exits from the White House press podium in modern history. (ANI)

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