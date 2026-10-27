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Home / United States / "Shows why he was a lousy president": Trump hits back at Obama over 'Cheesecake Factory' jibe

"Shows why he was a lousy president": Trump hits back at Obama over 'Cheesecake Factory' jibe

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ANI
Updated At : 03:47 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Iowa [US], October 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump hit back at former President Barack Obama after he mocked the White House’s aesthetics and recent renovations, comparing them to the decor of "The Cheesecake Factory".

Defending the extensive renovations carried out during his administration, Trump asserted that the historic presidential residence had suffered from severe neglect under previous leadership and was in dire need of repair.

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"I’ve taken care of the White House. I’ve fixed it with the finest artisans in the world... It was in horrible shape; the exterior plaster was broken and cracked, and the painting was terrible. The White House is now in the best shape it’s been since 1792 when it was built," Trump remarked.

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Casting aspersions on his predecessor's attention to detail, Trump claimed that Obama walked past years of visible decay and neglect without taking corrective action, stating, "Guys like Obama don’t see it."

Trump further maintained that preserving the landmark required aesthetic vision rather than mere expenditure.

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"The White House is a symbol of America, and it has to be maintained properly. It's not about money; it's about having the vision to see it. For him to compare it to 'The Cheesecake Factory' just shows why he was a lousy president," Trump added.

On Sunday, in an election rally, Obama launched a sharp, satirical attack against Donald Trump's ongoing renovation choices for White House, saying Trump has "got the White House looking like former Iraq President Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory".

Addressing an election campaign in Ohio for the midterms, Obama ridiculed Trump's aesthetic additions and renovations to the executive mansion, quipping that he seemed better suited for home improvement television.

"I don't know if you've noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations. He should be on HGTV. The guy's building a ballroom that's bigger than the White House. Paved over the Rose Garden, put a helicopter pad on the South Lawn, and there's gold everywhere! What's up with the gold? Everything-more gold!" Obama said.

Taking the jibe further, he drew loud applause and laughter from the crowd, adding: "He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. Just gold everywhere." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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