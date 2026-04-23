"Six months to clear mines": Pentagon warns of prolonged Strait of Hormuz closure amid "frustration" over high oil prices

Washington, DC [US], April 23 (ANI): The Pentagon has reportedly informed the US Congress that clearing naval mines allegedly positioned by the Iranian military could take up to six months, highlighting a significant hurdle to regional stability despite a precarious ceasefire.

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According to a House Armed Services Committee briefing detailed by three officials to The Washington Post, this timeline has triggered "frustration" amongst both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. The delay raises critical "concerns" that energy costs may stay high even if a broader peace deal is reached.

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The economic impact of the maritime standoff is already evident, as Brent crude futures surpassed the USD 100 threshold, trading at USD 101.76 per barrel. Similarly, West Texas Intermediate futures were recorded at USD 92.82.

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Sources told The Washington Post that Tehran may have "deployed 20 or more mines" within the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy. A senior defence official informed legislators that some of these explosives were "deployed remotely using GPS technology," a sophisticated method that makes them "harder for US forces to detect."

The mining activity reportedly began in March amidst ongoing US and Israeli military operations. In a stern warning to Tehran, President Donald Trump stated that Iran would encounter "consequences at a level never before seen" unless it moved to eliminate any ordnance that "may have been placed."

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Prior to the current escalation, the Strait of Hormuz accounted for approximately 20 per cent of the world's daily oil and liquefied natural gas supply. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recently affirmed that American forces were targeting vessels suspected of mine-laying with "ruthless precision," asserting that the US "will not allow terrorists to hold the Strait of Hormuz hostage."

While Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, has "denied" that his country is responsible for the mines, reports from The New York Times suggest that the Iranian military "may itself be unable to locate all the mines" it originally deployed.

This potential lack of oversight complicates clearance efforts, which are expected to involve a combination of helicopters, drones, and specialised divers. Although earlier assessments by the Defence Intelligence Agency suggested a disruption could last up to half a year, Pentagon spokesman Parnell told CNN that a "six month closure of the Strait of Hormuz is an impossibility and completely unacceptable" to Hegseth.

The Pentagon has since "disputed" the reporting, labelling the claims "inaccurate" and criticising the disclosure of information from a classified briefing. A department statement suggested that the publication of "these false claims" indicated a preference for "advancing an agenda than truth."

The maritime dispute remains a pivotal flashpoint, as Iran continues to link the reopening of the waterway to the lifting of the US naval blockade. President Trump has maintained his demands for Tehran to "fully reopen the strait" and abandon its nuclear programme as a prerequisite for peace.

The ongoing "rising fuel costs and public discontent" resulting from the conflict continue to influence the American political landscape, impacting President Trump's approval ratings as the country approaches the midterm elections. (ANI)

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