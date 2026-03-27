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Home / United States / "Something New": White House sparks digital intrigue with cryptic "SOON" posts and pixelated videos

"Something New": White House sparks digital intrigue with cryptic "SOON" posts and pixelated videos

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ANI
Updated At : 10:35 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], March 27 (ANI): The White House has triggered widespread speculation and digital intrigue after releasing a series of enigmatic social media posts, appearing to signal a major announcement with a cryptic image captioned "SOON."

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The post, which features a loading bar under the text "SOMETHING NEW," has grabbed significant attention due to its mysterious nature and the lack of any official explanation from the Trump administration.

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Adding to the mystery, the White House has been dropping posts containing highly pixelated pictures and videos that have left the public searching for meaning for over 24 hours.

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This digital activity began on Wednesday night (local time), March 25, with the sharing of two mysterious videos, one of which was subsequently removed from the platform.

Despite being removed, the deleted post remains in wide circulation across social media as users attempt to decode the administration's intent.

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The four-second clip featured the feet of a person, while a female voice is heard asking, "It's launching soon, right?" to which an individual responds in the affirmative, all while the instruction "sound on" was clearly written on the screen.

The intrigue deepened with a second video, which remains active on the White House's X account, presenting a four-second clip with no visuals, instead playing a "ring sound" accompanied by distorted and cryptic graphics.

The administration chose to caption this specific video with only a phone and a speaker emoji, offering no further context.

Building on this cryptic campaign, the White House has since shared four additional pixelated images, none of which are accompanied by captions.

The latest in this series of unconventional posts is a video featuring distorted audio and music, with the screen displaying a sketch of the White House alongside the text "President Donald J. Trump," shared only with a "shush" emoji. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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