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Home / United States / SpaceX launches super-heavy rocket Starship, signals intent to 'go where no man has gone before'

SpaceX launches super-heavy rocket Starship, signals intent to 'go where no man has gone before'

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ANI
Updated At : 06:32 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Starbase (Texas) [US], September 28 (ANI): Elon Musk headed SpaceX launched its Super Heavy rocket Starship from Starbase in Texas on Monday. This flight is planned to be the first to send Starship into orbit around Earth. This will also mark the first deployment of Starlink V3 satellites into the constellation, which according to the company will deliver a payload that will dramatically expand connectivity speeds and reliability around the world.

Starship is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built, standing at 407 feet. Both of its stages, the Super Heavy booster and Ship upper-stage spacecraft, are designed to be fully and rapidly reusable, a breakthrough that SpaceX has called the 'holy grail of rocketry.'

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By going to orbit, the next phase of developing Starship to be fully and rapidly reusable can begin. This will also mark the first time deploying 26 Starlink V3 satellites into the constellation, delivering a payload that the company says will dramatically expand connectivity speeds and reliability around the world.

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Starlink V3 a next generation satellite design that includes meaningful increases in capacity, data density and power generation. The Starlink V3 satellite is designed to support 1 Tbps of downlink and 160 Gbps of uplink capacity. That according to Starlink is a 10x improvement in downlink capacity and a 22x increase in uplink capacity from the Starlink V2 satellite

Starship’s initial orbital mission is expected to fly at an altitude approximately 275 km above Earth and complete approximately six orbits around the planet over the course of a nearly 10-hour flight, with splashdown targeted in the Pacific Ocean to the west of Chile.

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The booster’s primary test objective on Flight 14 will be executing a successful launch, ascent, stage separation, boostback burn, and landing burn at an offshore landing point in the Gulf of America. There have been several modifications to hardware and software to address issues seen on the previous flight.

The Starship upper stage’s primary objectives include the first orbital insertion maneuver, the deployment of 26 Starlink V3 satellites, a deorbit burn using a single Raptor engine while in space, and a controlled reentry, descent, and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. Starship will only execute a burn to enter orbit after the flight control team has ensured there is sufficient redundancy on hardware critical to doing the subsequent deorbit burn at the end of the mission.

After deploying from Starship, the Starlink V3 satellites will unfold their antennas and deploy their solar arrays and make initial contact with the ground and the rest of the Starlink constellation via radio frequency and laser links. The satellites will then begin raising their orbits with their onboard thrusters. Following their on-orbit checkouts, the satellites should begin serving customers as soon as a few weeks after launch.

Three of the satellites have been modified with a suite of cameras to scan Starship’s heatshield and transmit imagery down to operators to continue testing methods of analyzing Starship’s heatshield readiness for return to launch site on future missions.

Described as the 'Holy grail of rocektry' SpaceX believes the Starship could open up space exploration for mankind, perhaps even allowing for humanity to colonize the moon and Mars. In the words of the legendary film Stratrek SpaceX's Starship is getting ready to 'go where no man has ever gone before.' (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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