"Spectre of ethnic cleansing looming": UN Chief Antonio Guterres expresses deep alarm over Israeli actions in West Bank

New York [US], October 27 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep concern over the escalating tensions and Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank, warning that the "spectre of ethnic cleansing" is looming ever larger in the region.

Taking to his official X account, the UN chief pointed out that rising settler violence, unabated evictions, and settlement expansions are creating a deeply coercive environment for Palestinians.

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"I’m deeply alarmed by Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank. Settlements are expanding, evictions are unrelenting with Palestinians driven from their lands, settler violence is surging, Palestinian families are being assaulted," Guterres said.

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Emphasising that lasting stability in the region hinges on the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, the UN Secretary-General asserted that these actions must cease immediately.

"We are seeing an increasingly coercive environment, with the spectre of ethnic cleansing looming ever larger. This must end. There can be no durable peace in the Middle East without the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination," Guterres posted.

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As per the Official Website of the Presidency of Egypt, President El-Sisi also commended UN Secretary-General Guterres for his principled approach to multiple global challenges, especially his consistent advocacy for a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian conflict.

Around 800 displaced Palestinians were left without shelter overnight after Israeli quadcopter strikes sparked a massive fire at a camp in Gaza City’s Shujayea district, Al Jazeera reported.

The Palestinian Public Works Ministry said the fire broke out around 8:00 PM on Sunday and raged past midnight, completely destroying tents occupied largely by women, children, and the elderly. The ministry has called for immediate global aid to supply replacement tents to those affected. (ANI)

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