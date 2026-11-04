“Starting tomorrow, hold me accountable”: Vivek Ramaswamy urges Ohio voters to back lower taxes, affordable homes, safer streets

Ohio [US], November 4 (ANI): Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday (local time) urged Ohio voters to support his promises of lower property taxes, reduced electricity bills, affordable housing and safer streets, calling on them to hold him accountable for delivering on his commitments once elected.

In a post on X, Ramaswamy outlined his priorities for Ohio, asking voters to back his campaign on the promise of improving household living standards and addressing the economic pressures facing families.

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“Today: vote for lower property taxes, lower electric bills, more affordable homes, and safer streets. Starting tomorrow: hold me accountable for it,” Ramaswamy said.

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Earlier, Ramaswamy cast his ballot in Columbus on Tuesday morning, acknowledging the financial challenges confronting residents and saying the gubernatorial election would determine which leadership could help families improve their quality of life.

Speaking to reporters after voting, the former presidential candidate and entrepreneur said Ohioans were looking beyond merely meeting their daily expenses and wanted opportunities to get ahead financially.

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"It is a tough time. There's no doubt about it," Ramaswamy said, as reported by ABC News. "People are looking not just to make ends meet, but get ahead… This election, especially for the role of governor, just comes down to who's going to allow your family to live a better life."

Emphasising the importance of accountability, Ramaswamy said voters should hold candidates responsible for fulfilling their campaign promises, including those contesting alongside him.

"I've been a candidate the whole time. But today, I was also wearing my hat as a voter. And as I think about every other voter who's checking that box next to my name, or frankly anything on that ballot, I want them to hold me, hold all of us on this ticket accountable to deliver for them," he said.

Ramaswamy is facing Democratic candidate Amy Acton, a former Ohio state health director, in a closely watched gubernatorial contest.

Acton, who also cast her ballot in Columbus, expressed optimism about voter turnout and said she had witnessed an atmosphere of hope and enthusiasm at polling locations.

"The energy of folks, there's actual joy and hope out here," she told reporters, as reported by ABC News, adding that Ohio had significant work ahead and would need continued public participation.

She also described the election as an important test of decency, compassion and integrity in public life.

The 2026 US midterm elections are being held with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats at stake, alongside several gubernatorial contests. (ANI)

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