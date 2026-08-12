State murder trial for Luigi Mangione set for September 8 with anonymous jury

New York [US], August 12 (ANI): The state murder trial for Luigi Mangione in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson will officially proceed with jury selection on September 8.

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According to CNN, the decision was confirmed Tuesday (local time) by New York State Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro during what is expected to be the final pretrial proceeding.

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Although some outstanding defence and prosecution motions remain pending, Judge Carro stated the six-to-eight-week trial will move forward as scheduled.

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Mangione, 28, faces state charges including second-degree murder, criminal possession of a forged instrument, and six weapons-related counts stemming from the December 2024 killing of Thompson in Midtown Manhattan. He is also scheduled for a separate federal trial in January 2027 on stalking charges. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all counts across both cases, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, pretrial tensions flared Tuesday over courtroom access and juror safety.

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CNN reported that defence filings questioned whether the judge and prosecutors were attempting to limit press and public access to the courtroom. Judge Carro sternly rejected those assertions during the hearing, describing the defence arguments as "reckless mischaracterisations" that were "without merit".

Following the court session, the judge issued a written ruling ordering that the trial jury remain anonymous. In his order, Carro explained that there was a "realistic and substantial risk that prospective and sworn jurors could be subject to harassment, intimidation, or improper outside influence, and that disclosure of their identifying information would meaningfully increase that risk," CNN reported.

The order follows requests from prosecutors highlighting public efforts by outside supporters of the defendant who discussed contacting potential jurors regarding juror rights.

However, defense attorneys argued against jury anonymity, countering that hiding juror identities unfairly implies the defendant poses a physical threat to them, CNN reported.

Last year, Luigi Mangione pleaded not guilty to all federal charges against him in the case, CNN reported.

Mangione entered not-guilty pleas to a charge of murder, two counts of stalking and a firearms offence. In addition to federal charges, he also faces state charges in New York, where Thompson died, and Pennsylvania, where Mangione was arrested. Previously, officials had said his New York state case would proceed first.

An attorney for Mangione had filed several motions in Pennsylvania state court, requesting the dismissal of the charges against him and the suppression of certain evidence should the case proceed to trial. His attorneys had even said authorities illegally stopped and searched Mangione and requested that writings recovered from him should not be referred to as a manifesto.

According to prosecutors, if convicted in his New York state case, Mangione would face a maximum sentence of life in prison. (ANI)

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