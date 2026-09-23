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Home / United States / Steve Witkoff says US-Iran talks were "promising, constructive" as Iran confirms FM Aragchi's meeting with envoy

Steve Witkoff says US-Iran talks were "promising, constructive" as Iran confirms FM Aragchi's meeting with envoy

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ANI
Updated At : 06:12 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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New York [US], September 23 (ANI): US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday (local time) said the United States engaged in lengthy talks with the Iranian delegation through mediators on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, describing the discussions as constructive and promising.

In a post on X, Witkoff said, “Today, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, we engaged in lengthy talks with the Iranian delegation through the mediators, who shuttled between the two sides throughout the day. They successfully completed a round of discussions that we hope will prove constructive and promising. The mediators will continue their work.”

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Iranian state media also confirmed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with Witkoff, who was part of the US delegation present on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

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According to state broadcaster IRIB, the meeting was held at Witkoff’s request.

The report cited by Al Jazeera said Araghchi accepted the request to reiterate Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, including the immediate lifting of the naval blockade, the release of frozen Iranian assets and an end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

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Earlier, Trump said on Tuesday (local time) that US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were part of the US team that met with mediators involved in talks on a deal with Iran.

He said the meeting had lasted for three hours and described it as a "very good meeting."

Speaking during his bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump said, "The meeting went very well. It ended an hour ago. It was a meeting that lasted for three hours...It was a very good meeting..."

"I can't imagine why they wouldn't want to do it... In one case, it's obliteration and the other alternative is potential greatness. It could be a great country,” he further said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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