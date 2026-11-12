Stopping anti-India hate, reclaiming tariff powers from White House top priorities, says Indian-American Congressman-elect Amish Shah

Washington DC [US], November 12 (ANI): Indian-American Congressman-elect Dr Amish Shah on Wednesday (local time) said that addressing anti-India hate in the United States and restoring Congress's authority over tariffs by taking the power away from the White House will be among his top priorities when he assumes office on January 3.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of a press conference organised by the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), Shah said members of the Indian-American community had raised concerns about anti-India hate as well as the impact of tariffs on Indian entrepreneurs and businesses.

"One of the top priorities that the Indian American community told me about, besides stopping Indian hate, is that they also talked clearly about how the tariffs were hurting our Indian entrepreneurs and the Indian business community," Shah told ANI.

Emphasising the need to roll back tariffs and restore congressional authority over trade-related decisions, the Congressman-elect said these measures would also help small businesses, including those operating in his constituency.

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"Rolling back those tariffs, reasserting Congress's authority over tariffs, and taking it away from the White House will be a top priority as well. We want to help all the small businesses, including all the ones in my district," he said.

Shah further said tariffs were increasing the cost of basic goods for American consumers and stressed that addressing the issue would be a priority for the incoming Congress.

"You cannot have these basic things cost more for the American people out there because of these tariffs. We are going to be the ones who have to stop that," Shah told ANI.

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Speaking about his engagement with the Indian-American community in Congress, Shah said he planned to join the India Caucus and referred to Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi and the members expected to be present when the new Congress begins its work.

"I plan to join the India caucus. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, and so there are six members who will be present on January 3rd," he said.

Shah also outlined the domestic issues that he intends to prioritise, including the rising cost of living, the economy, healthcare affordability, access to coverage and water supply in his district.

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"The American people made it very clear that they want us to focus on costs, the economy, health care and bringing down those premiums and covering everybody. People of my district sent me here because we are also worried about our water supply. All of those are our top priorities here, as well as tackling the corruption we have seen over the last couple of years that has caused economic hardship," Shah said.

Reiterating his commitment to acting on the concerns raised by voters, Shah said the incoming members would begin addressing these issues from their first day in office.

"We have not forgotten the clear message that was sent, and that is going to be what we are going to do on day one, January 3rd," he said.

Shah, a Democrat, defeated Republican Jay Feely to win Arizona's 1st Congressional District in the 2026 midterm elections, becoming the first South Asian American to represent Arizona in the US Congress.

According to CNN's election results updated on November 10, with an estimated 99 per cent of the votes counted, Shah secured 52.4 per cent of the vote, while Feely received 45.4 per cent. (ANI)

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