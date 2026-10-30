Strait of Hormuz shipping routes cleared of Iranian sea mines, vessels transiting freely: CENTCOM chief

Washington [US], October 30 (ANI): The Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, on Friday (local time) stated that the primary internationally recognised transit routes in the Strait of Hormuz have been successfully cleared of Iranian sea mines and commercial vessels are sailing freely through the strategic waterway.

Following his review of military operations across the Middle East, in a post shared by the US CENTCOM on social media platform X, Admiral Cooper said that during an aerial survey over the strait, he witnessed dozens of merchant vessels transiting unimpeded.

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"Earlier this week, I visited some of the more than 50,000 service members supporting operations across the Middle East, including our mission in the Strait of Hormuz. When I flew over the strait, I saw dozens of commercial vessels transiting—all types: cargo, crude oil, liquid natural gas, or LNG. And I also saw our U.S. assets in the air and on the water, including a squadron of advanced sea drones that were on patrol, supporting a defensive layer," Admiral Cooper stated.

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Pointing to the complete absence of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) along the waterway, the CENTCOM chief added, " Here’s what I didn’t see: I didn’t see the IRGC out there at all. They patrolled the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters for decades, harassing and threatening and seizing commercial vessels at will. But they were not out there because Iran’s navy is all at the bottom of the sea."

The Commander further announced a significant milestone achieved regarding the export of crude oil barrels.

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"This week, we reached a significant milestone, having now assisted Gulf partners in exporting more than 1.5 billion barrels of crude oil since summer. U.S. forces have been laser-focused in this effort, in coordination with regional partners, other U.S. government teammates, and the shipping industry. Meanwhile, we’ve prevented Iran from exporting any oil because of the ironclad blockade on Iranian ports," Cooper said.

“I strongly believe that every success begins and ends with our people, and our incredible men and women in uniform represent the very best. During my trip, I met with teams who executed the mine clearance mission in the Strait of Hormuz, and who continue to provide coordinated protection for commercial shipping as we strictly enforce the ongoing blockade,” he added.

Further expressing his gratitude, the CENTCOM Commander stated, “Since day one, America’s sons and daughters serving in the Middle East have shown relentless commitment, dedication, and courage. It’s been the honour of a lifetime to serve alongside them and recognise them for their tremendous accomplishments on behalf of the nation. As their commander, I could not be prouder, and I know that the families, friends, loved ones, and the American people back home share in this pride. To all our service members: keep up the great work, and Godspeed. Thanks so much."

Earlier on Thursday, IRGC dismissed claims by US Central Command (CENTCOM) regarding minesweeping operations in the Strait of Hormuz, demanding concrete proof rather than media statements, state news agency IRNA reported.

In an official statement published Thursday, IRGC Deputy Head of Public Relations and Spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi directly addressed US military leadership, drawing a parallel between current regional maritime tensions and historical shifts in global power dynamics.

“Child-killing CENTCOM! The 1956 Suez Crisis lifted the curtain on the limits of British power; history turns at strategic chokepoints,” Mohebbi declared, according to IRNA. “Prove the claim of minesweeping the Strait of Hormuz with independent evidence, not with statements!”

Mohebbi emphasised that control over the strategic waterway is dictated by physical military presence on the ground rather than digital narratives.

"The reality of the Strait of Hormuz is forged in the sky, on land, and at sea; not in cyberspace and US media war rooms,” he added. (ANI)

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