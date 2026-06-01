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Home / United States / "Strong, wise man": Trump praises PM Modi on record-setting tenure as PM

"Strong, wise man": Trump praises PM Modi on record-setting tenure as PM

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ANI
Updated At : 12:07 AM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being the longest-serving continuously elected PM in India.

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Trump heaped praise on PM Modi, calling him a "wise man".

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In a post on Truth Social, he said, "Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister - And a Great One he is! He is a strong, healthy, and wise man, and will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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Earlier in the day, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney wished PM Modi, and the latter thanked him.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank you, Prime Minister Carney, for your gracious words. I am confident that India-Canada partnership will continue to attain new heights for the benefit of our peoples."

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https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2064730375428215100?s=20

Earlier in the day, PM Modi thanked German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for his message on further strengthening the strategic partnership between both nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Thank you Chancellor Merz for your warm words. We remain fully committed to further strengthening the India-Germany strategic partnership and deepening cooperation across key areas for the benefit of our peoples."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2064730164437917851?s=20

PM Modi also thanked the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides and reciprocated his commitment to further strengthen the time-tested friendship between both nations.

"Thank you President Christodoulides for your warm wishes. I fondly recall your recent state visit to India and fully reciprocate your commitment to further strengthen the time-tested friendship and strategic partnership between India and Cyprus," PM Modi said in a post on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2064729826913919393?s=20

PM Modi also recognised the wishes of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank you Prime Minister Mitsotakis for your warm greetings. India is committed to further strengthening its valued strategic and multi-faceted partnership with Greece."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2064729490111258886?s=20

PM Modi also thanked the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Thank you for your kind words President von der Leyen. The India-EU partnership continues to grow from strength to strength across multiple sectors including trade, technology, mobility and security. Together, we will continue to deepen our partnership for the benefit of our peoples and the world."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2064729114389451212?s=20

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2064752659245207568?s=20

He also said, "Deeply touched by the good wishes conveyed by people from all walks of life today and over the last few days. While I may not have been able to respond to each message individually, I cherish every greeting conveyed." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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