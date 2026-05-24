Suspect identified in White House shooting incident: Report

Washington DC [US], May 24 (ANI): The deceased suspect involved in the shooting outside the White House has been identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best, citing a person familiar with the investigation, as reported by CBS News.

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The CBS news reported that Best had been living in Washington DC, for approximately 18 months before the incident.

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The news report further stated that Best had a previous encounter with the United States Secret Service in July 2025, when he allegedly attempted to gain entry to the White House. He was arrested near the complex by Secret Service personnel, according to the source cited by CBS.

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Following that incident, Best was reportedly sent to a psychiatric ward for mental health-related issues, CBS News said.

Meanwhile, the suspect involved in the shooting near the White House was shot after opening fire on a US Secret Service checkpoint on Saturday night (local time), according to CBS News and a Secret Service spokesperson. He later died in hospital.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect approached the checkpoint, pulled a weapon out of his bag and began firing on officers.

The Secret Service officers also opened fire and struck the suspect. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, as per CBS News. His name has not been released.

A bystander was also struck by gunfire, but it was unclear whether the bystander was hit by gunfire from the suspect or the officers. The bystander's condition was not immediately provided.

The US Secret Service in its statement said, "Shortly after 6 p.m Saturday an individual in the area of 17th street and Pennsylvania Avenue pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing."

Preliminary statement regarding the shooting incident on 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. pic.twitter.com/NOdFKmwVuU — U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications (@SecretSvcSpox) May 24, 2026

"Secret Service Police returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting one bystander was also struck by gunfire. No injuries were sustained by officers. The President was in the White House during the incident, however no protectees or operations were impacted. This incident remains under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available," it further read.

US Speaker Mike Johnson lauded the work by the Secret Service.