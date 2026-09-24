DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / Suspicious item near UN headquarters prompts security response in New York; area reopened

Suspicious item near UN headquarters prompts security response in New York; area reopened

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:37 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New York [US], September 24 (ANI): The US Secret Service and New York City Police Department (NYPD) temporarily closed locations near East 46th Street and Second Avenue in New York after a suspicious item was reported near the United Nations headquarters, before reopening the area after determining there was no threat.

According to a Secret Service spokesperson, the closure was carried out at around 12 pm on Wednesday (local time) as a precautionary measure for public safety while authorities investigated the suspicious item.

Advertisement

"The Secret Service and its security partners closed locations near 46th Street and Second Avenue in New York out of an abundance of caution for public safety while they investigated a suspicious item," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

"The item posed no threat to the public, and the area was promptly reopened," the spokesperson added.

The incident led to security measures and traffic restrictions in the Midtown Manhattan area during the investigation.

Advertisement

This was the second such incident reported in the area in recent days. A day earlier, a suspicious package near New York's 43rd Street and Third Avenue was cleared and deemed not suspicious.

The New York City Police Department said in a post on X, “The package has been cleared and deemed to not be suspicious. 43rd Street between 3rd Avenue and Lexington Avenue remains closed.”

A Secret Service spokesperson told ANI, "At approximately 3 p.m. on Sept. 22, the Secret Service and its security partners closed locations near 43rd Street and Third Avenue in New York out of an abundance of caution for public safety while they investigated a suspicious item. The item posed no threat to the public, and the area was promptly reopened."

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is underway in New York, with the high-level general debate scheduled from September 22-26 and on September 28.

The session's theme is “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.” High-level meetings are also being held on climate action, development, sea-level rise, and pandemic preparedness. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts