"Target would be Pickax Mountain": US Commentator Carlson claims Netanyahu pressuring Trump to launch nuclear strike against Iran

Washington DC [US], November 2 (ANI): US conservative commentator Tucker Carlson claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was pressuring President Donald Trump to consider a nuclear strike against Iran, alleging that the suspected underground nuclear facility at Pickaxe Mountain in central Iran could be the target.

In a lengthy post on X on Sunday, Carlson claimed that the Trump administration could be days away from considering such an attack, alleging that Netanyahu has been lobbying senior US officials to resume military operations against Tehran rather than pursue a diplomatic settlement.

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"Under pressure from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Trump administration may be within days of launching a nuclear strike on Iran. The target would be Pickax Mountain in central Iran, where Israeli intelligence claims the Iranian government has restarted its nuclear enrichment program," Carlson wrote.

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He further claimed that conventional American weapons would be unable to penetrate the underground facility, adding, "No conventional weapon in the American arsenal can penetrate 300 feet of solid granite to destroy the tunnels where enrichment is supposedly taking place. The only military option is a nuclear strike. Netanyahu has been pushing hard for one.

“Bibi calls Trump about it every day,” said an informed observer.

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Carlson also alleged that Netanyahu's domestic political circumstances were influencing his position on Iran, claiming that the Israeli Prime Minister was seeking continued support from Trump.

"Netanyahu is cornered and desperate. After last week’s election results, he can’t form a government unless Trump intervenes directly in Israeli politics and brokers a deal with other parties that gives Netanyahu 61 seats in the Knesset. Otherwise, he is out as prime minister and on his way to ignominy, investigations and possibly jail. Netanyahu must stay close to Trump. He needs this war," he wrote.

The commentator further alleged that Netanyahu had been exerting pressure on senior members of the Trump administration, including US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper, claiming that both opposed a negotiated settlement and favoured restarting major combat operations.

Carlson also named US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, alleging that they were following Netanyahu's position and further claiming that former US President Barack Obama had opposed the proposed Iran peace agreement during a recent meeting.

In his post, Carlson warned that renewed military action, particularly a nuclear strike, could have severe consequences for the Middle East and the global economy.

He claimed that Gulf countries were concerned about the prospect of further conflict, adding that the United Arab Emirates had refused to join Netanyahu's alleged lobbying effort for another attack on Iran.

He also highlighted the potential impact of the conflict on global energy and fertiliser markets, claiming that damage to oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz could further aggravate economic disruptions.

He further claimed that a nuclear strike on Pickaxe Mountain could contaminate the Persian Gulf and affect the water supply of millions of people.

Raising concerns about the wider implications of the alleged proposal, Carlson warned that an American nuclear strike against Iran could establish a dangerous international precedent and potentially encourage other countries to consider nuclear weapons use.

Carlson further alleged that the Trump administration had been revising America's nuclear doctrine since February to make the first use of so-called "battlefield nukes" easier.

Carlson claimed that Trump could make a decision on the possible use of nuclear weapons by November 7, while suggesting that the US President was still considering diplomatic options.

"Close observers say Trump is likely to decide by next weekend whether or not to use nuclear weapons. That would be November 7, six days from now. To his credit, he’s hesitating," Carlson wrote.

He added that Trump was listening to Vice President JD Vance and US envoy Steve Witkoff, who, according to Carlson, were advocating a negotiated agreement with Iran, while claiming that people familiar with Iranian decision-makers believed there was a consensus that further conflict would be detrimental and that a negotiated settlement was worth pursuing.

Carlson's allegations come amid reports of renewed discussions between Netanyahu and Trump over the possibility of resuming military operations against Iran following the US midterm elections.

According to a report by Axios, Netanyahu has urged Trump to launch fresh military strikes against Iran immediately after Tuesday's US midterm elections, amid concerns in Israel over Washington's continued pursuit of a diplomatic solution with Tehran.

Axios reported that Trump and Netanyahu held a telephone conversation on Saturday to discuss the progress of US negotiations with Iran and the possibility of resuming military operations.

An Israeli source described the conversation as "tough", while a US source characterised it as "direct".

According to Axios, Netanyahu is pushing for renewed military action after the midterms, while Trump wants negotiations with Tehran to continue for now.

The report further stated that Trump is pursuing parallel diplomatic and military strategies, seeking an agreement to restart peace talks while keeping preparations underway for a possible resumption of major combat operations after the elections. (ANI)

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