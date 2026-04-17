"Targeting of commercial shipping unacceptable," India urges restoration of safe navigation in Strait of Hormuz at UN debate

New York [US], April 17 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Harish P, on Thursday raised serious concerns over threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, urging immediate restoration of safe navigation while calling for restraint and de-escalation amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

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Delivering India's statement at the UN General Assembly debate under the Veto Initiative on "The Situation in the Middle East," Harish P stressed that maritime security remains critical for India's energy and economic interests.

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"An aspect of particular concern for India, for its energy and economic security, relates to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. India has deplored the fact that commercial shipping was made a target of military attacks in this conflict," he said.

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Highlighting the human cost of the conflict, Harish P noted that Indian nationals have been among the victims.

"The precious lives of Indian seafarers aboard ships have been lost during the course of the conflict," he added.

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India strongly condemned attacks on civilian maritime activity and called for adherence to international norms.

"We reiterate that the targeting of commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members or otherwise impeding the freedom of navigation and commerce in the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable," he said.

Emphasising the need for global cooperation, he urged strict compliance with international law.

"International law in this regard must be fully respected. We strongly urge that safe and unimpeded freedom of navigation and global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz be restored at the earliest," Harish said.

Referring to the broader conflict in Iran and the Gulf region, he reiterated India's consistent position on de-escalation and dialogue.

"Since the outbreak of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on the 28th of February 2026, India had expressed deep concern and urged all states to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritize safety of civilians," he said.

India also called for sustained diplomatic engagement to address underlying issues.

"We have urged all states to promote dialogue and diplomacy and de-escalation of tensions and to purposefully address underlying issues," he added.

Reaffirming its stance on sovereignty, Harish said, "We have also called for respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states."

India's intervention comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions and concerns over disruptions to global energy supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime corridor for international trade. (ANI)

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