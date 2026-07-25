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Home / United States / "There's a military exit...or a smarter strategy": Trump reveals active talks with Iran amid ongoing strikes

"There's a military exit...or a smarter strategy": Trump reveals active talks with Iran amid ongoing strikes

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ANI
Updated At : 04:12 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], July 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump stated Friday that Washington is currently engaged in talks with Tehran while evaluating dual exit strategies from the Iran conflict, either escalating military strikes, dismantling capabilities faster or securing a negotiated diplomatic settlement.

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Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office following a 13th consecutive night of US strikes on Iranian targets, Trump revealed that active discussions are underway despite ongoing military operations.

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"I think there's a lot of them," Trump said when asked about his exit strategy. "There's a military exit where we just keep going just the way we are, and we can even make it a heavier dose, and it's knocking out everything. Or there's a smarter strategy, and that's you make a deal, and they want to make a deal. I just don't think they're ready yet, but they do want to make a deal."

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The president emphasised that while military pressure remains an effective option, negotiations are actively proceeding behind the scenes.

"You can just keep doing exactly what we're doing, and take them apart piece by piece. We could do it at a more rapid fashion, which we might do -- or we can negotiate with them, which we're also doing right now," Trump said, adding, "we're talking to them."

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Asked whether he had reached a final decision regarding launching "major strikes" against Iran, Trump indicated that diplomatic channels remain open and active as the administration weighs its next moves.

"No, I haven't. We're talking to them right now. I think they're getting more and more serious as the days go by... I consider that the smarter way, but the other's probably the easier way, doing what we're doing--and we can take that to a much higher level if we want to. We're prepared to do that, as you know. We're locked and loaded," Trump said.

When pressed on who within his administration is taking the lead in negotiations--specifically whether senior advisors Jared Kushner or Steve Witkoff are heading the dialogue--Trump remarked that the effort involves broad administration engagement, describing the talks as "a big deal."

"Sort of everybody... It's a big deal," Trump said.

Addressing public and political scrutiny surrounding the timeline of the conflict, the president maintained that he is not rushing the diplomatic or military process.

"We are talking right now and we'll see what comes of it... Despite what everyone says about the election, I'm not in a hurry," Trump added. "We have to do it right."

This comes as American military posture in the region remains active.

Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) highlighted ongoing rapid-response drills across the theatre, noting, "U.S. Marines load an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) onto a KC-130J Super Hercules during a training exercise in the Middle East."

On Thursday, CENTCOM said that its forces "successfully completed" another round of strikes against Iran targeting its military assets, marking the 13th consecutive night of operations, while injuring at least two people in the Bandar Abbas region of the Islamic Republic.

According to a statement from CENTCOM, the US forces completed the latest round of strikes at 9 pm ET on July 23, targeting Iranian military command centres, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites and maritime capabilities.

In retaliation, the Iranian Army on Friday carried out a fresh wave of drone strikes targeting US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan under its ongoing "Operation Lightning."

According to statements from the Iranian Army carried by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the strikes were conducted during the 24th and 25th phases of the operation and targeted multiple US military facilities in the three countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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