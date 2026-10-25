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Home / United States / "There's a possibility...": Trump says US could strike Iran "maybe tomorrow"; doesn't rule out "big beautiful" deal

"There's a possibility...": Trump says US could strike Iran "maybe tomorrow"; doesn't rule out "big beautiful" deal

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ANI
Updated At : 04:57 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Florida [US], October 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday said there is a possibility that an attack on Iran could happen soon.

The remarks were made after Trump cast his ballot in the midterm elections early on Saturday in Florida.

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Interacting with reporters, when asked if the US will carry out a possible attack on Iran, Trump said, "Do you really think I'd tell you that? Maybe tomorrow...There's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement. They want to make a deal, but the problem is, will they hold the deal?"

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US President defended his administration's plan in West Asia while praising the forces on the ground.

"We have done an amazing job. Our Navy and military have done an amazing job. They have knocked out every jet fighter of Iran. 259 ships are at the bottom of the sea. They are only left with record inflation," he said.

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Meanwhile, Iran has made no new proposal to Pakistani mediators and rejects a reported offer to US on reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting the US naval blockade, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported.

According to Press TV, the sources told Tasnim news agency that reports coming from a Saudi Arabian outlet are “a lie and fabrication".

On Ukraine and Russia, US President Donald Trump expressed hope for a resolution to the ongoing war and said Washington will do business with both nations after the war ends between the two.

Turning his attention to domestic politics and political opponents, Trump levelled sharp criticism at the Democrats, accusing them of widespread corruption across several cities and states. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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